Taylor Wimpey donates life saving defibrillators to Community Heartbeat Trust

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, based in Newton Leys, has donated three public access defibrillators (PAD) to Community Heartbeat Trust, a charity which aims to help and support communities in the correct provision of defibrillators.

This is part of a joint initiative between Taylor Wimpey and the British Heart Foundation (BHF), whereby the homebuilder is donating potentially life-saving PAD’s to local communities around the UK to assist people who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests.

The British Heart Foundation has worked with Taylor Wimpey since 2019 to train its employees in CPR skills and provide all building developments across the UK with a defibrillator. As part of the commitment to supporting local communities in which it builds, Taylor Wimpey is donating the defibrillators to nearby locations when their developments are completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the recent completion of various new homes developments in the South Midlands region, Taylor Wimpey has donated the defibrillators to Community Heartbeat Trust and they will now be placed in several accessible locations within Milton Keynes.

Taylor Wimpey South Midlands donates three defibrillators to Community Heartbeat Trust

Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “It is really important to us that we make a lasting impact in and around the communities we build in. By providing this equipment to an incredible charity like Community Heartbeat Trust, it is ensuring that the defibrillators will be in accessible locations in the area, for if the unthinkable happens. We are really proud of our partnership with the BHF, to help educate and provide life-saving equipment to those who may need it.”

Angela Price, Volunteer for the Community Heartbeat Trust, said: “We can’t thank Taylor Wimpey and the BHF enough for this kind donation. I got involved with Community Heartbeat Trust (CHT) a few years ago following the tragic loss of my son to a sudden cardiac arrest, it was completely unexpected as he was just 18 years old.

“The Community Heartbeat Trust helps support individuals and community groups in the attainment, siting, maintenance, use and emergency access of defibrillators for the local community. Even though we hope they aren’t used often, it is reassuring to know that they can be accessed in the event of an emergency and hopefully save somebody’s life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A defibrillator is a portable device that can be used by anyone to help restart the heart when someone suffers from a cardiac arrest and has stopped breathing. No specific training is needed and the device will only deliver a shock to the heart if necessary. When someone has a cardiac arrest, every second counts. For every minute that passes without defibrillation and CPR the chances of survival decrease by around ten per cent.

For more information on defibrillators, CPR and out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, visit http://www.bhf.org.uk/cpr

For more information about the Community Heartbeat Trust and the vital work they do for local communities, please visit https://www.communityheartbeat.org.uk/