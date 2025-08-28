Taylor Wimpey lends its support to Milton Keynes hospice

Taylor Wimpey South Midlands staff have recently shown their support for one of its chosen charities, Willen Hospice, by volunteering at its sorting and distribution centre in Kiln Farm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Combined with the charity’s large furniture and electricals store, Willen Hospice’s Kiln Farm warehouse is where volunteers work hard to sort donations from the public, bulky collections, and house clearances, ready for distribution to their local charity shops. Stock is also stored here as part of their online store.

On the day, 11 members of the Taylor Wimpey team helped sort and organise the vast donations they had received. This included arranging clothing rails for an upcoming event at the shop in Olney, sorting book donations and uploading them to the charity’s eBay store, dismantling furniture, and collating any goods that weren’t suitable for resale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The great efforts from the team saw the staff arrange 10 clothes rails with every hanger the charity had and fill their ‘bags to rags’ area, which will later be weighed for recycling to generate further funds for the hospice. The effort from Taylor Wimpey’s volunteering day is estimated to generate the hospice more than £3,000 of future income.

Taylor Wimpey South Midlands spends volunteering day with Willen Hospice

Taylor Wimpey South Midlands has been a dedicated supporter of Willen Hospice for over three years. In the last year alone, the housebuilder has supported Willen Hospice with £4,500 in donations and a volunteering day at their flagship store at The Point on Midsummer Boulevard.

Debs Miller, Corporate Executive at Willen Hospice, said: “We are always grateful to the team at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands for taking the time to volunteer with us, and can’t thank them enough for their continued support in recent years.

“Considering the incredibly hot day, the team at our warehouse were very impressed with how many donations they managed to sort and organise. We look forward to welcoming them again!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca Vardon, Marketing Managerat Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, was one of 11 employees who volunteered on the day. She said: “It was fantastic to be able to volunteer with Willen Hospice for another year. Willen Hospice is such a vital part of the Milton Keynes community, and it’s important to us as a housebuilder to continually support the organisations that give so much to the areas in which we build.

Taylor Wimpey South Midlands volunteers with Willen Hospice

“It’s incredible to see the hard work the volunteers put into organising and arranging the donations at the warehouse, and we’re so proud that we were able to lend a helping hand during our volunteering day.”

Taylor Wimpey employees can take volunteering days each year, with the South Midlands staff members choosing to utilise one at Willen Hospice, one of the region’s chosen charities for 2025.

Willen Hospice, located on Milton Road, provides free, compassionate care to adults in Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas who are living with a life-limiting illness. Its dedicated team provides specialist, personalised care to support patients and their family members, helping them to deal with the physical and emotional effects of both their illness and treatments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on Willen Hospice, please visit: https://www.willen-hospice.org.uk/

Taylor Wimpey South Midlands is based in Newton Leys, Milton Keynes and is building new homes across the city. For more information on the causes it supports, please visit: https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/milton-keynes