Taylor Wimpey raises over £5k for Baby Basics Milton Keynes

Staff and volunteer at Baby Basics, Milton Keynes

Taylor Wimpey South Midlands has raised £5,893 for Baby Basics Milton Keynes, a charity dedicated to providing essential items to families in need. The funds were raised as part of the housebuilders annual subcontractor awards, which took place earlier in the year.

Baby Basics Milton Keynes is part of a national network of baby banks, working to alleviate child poverty by collecting and distributing new and pre-loved items such as clothing, toiletries, and equipment to families facing financial hardship.

The housebuilder's donation has already helped many families in need, with the Baby Basics team purchasing essential items to create ‘newborn packages’ for new parents. These packages include a moses basket, newborn clothing, toiletries, nappies, wipes, sheets, blankets, formula, toys and much more. The funds have also gone towards purchasing more expensive items, such as cots and cot bed mattresses.

Baby Basics Milton Keynes also supports families with children up to the age of 6, providing them with essential toiletries.

Hannah Forbes, Project Manager at Baby Basics Milton Keynes, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Taylor Wimpey South Midlands for its generous donation. The demand for our services has increased significantly in recent months, and this funding will enable us to continue supporting families with essential items they might otherwise go without. It’s heartwarming to see local businesses like Taylor Wimpey making a difference to our community.”

Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, added: “At Taylor Wimpey, we are committed to contributing to the well-being of the communities where we build. Baby Basics Milton Keynes plays a crucial role in supporting families through difficult times, and we are proud to support such an important cause. We hope our donation will make a real difference to those who rely on this vital service.”

Baby Basics Milton Keynes works in partnership with health and social care professionals to identify families in need and ensure they receive the right support. The charity operates with the help of dedicated volunteers and relies on donations from the community to continue its work.For more information about Baby Basics Milton Keynes, please visit www.babybasicsmk.org.uk/

Taylor Wimpey is building new homes in Milton Keynes at Bronze Park in Kents Hill. For further information, please visit: https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/milton-keynes/bronze-park