Taylor Wimpey supports Milton Keynes go-karting hopeful

A Milton Keynes youngster is speeding to success after securing support from local housebuilder, Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, in his go-karting dreams.

Harry Bell, who lives in Newton Leys near to Taylor Wimpey South Midlands office, began racing at the age of 8 by starting out in the Daytona Milton Keynes cadet championship where he managed to rank fourth place with no experience. Now 11-years-old, Harry races for George Whitbread Racing and is in his first season of owning and racing a go-kart with a professional team.

Harry said: “I absolutely love go-karting, my immediate aspirations are to start making the top three rankings in all my future competitions and after I achieve that, I want to race with the best go-kart racers in Europe in a Rotax series.”

Julian Bell, Harry’s dad, added: “I’m so proud of Harry, he is a kid who lives and breathes racing and we truly believe he can go all the way. Go-karting is an expensive sport and whilst we try our best to help him every step of his journey, the support of companies like Taylor Wimpey goes a long way in giving Harry’s campaign that extra boost. We’re really grateful for the support and would like to thank Taylor Wimpey for helping Harry to continue doing what he loves.”

Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “We’re delighted to support Harry on his journey up the ranks in the go-karting world. As an inspiring individual with a radiant passion for go-karting it’s clear to see he has the enthusiasm to go all the way. Everyone at Taylor Wimpey would like to wish Harry the best of luck for his races this year and beyond.”