Teacher Turned Trendsetter: Adrian Francis becomes Midsummer Place’s new fashion star

Midsummer Place in Milton Keynes is proud to announce the unexpected rise of Adrian Francis, a local teacher who has made waves as one of the centre’s fashion models for its Autumn/Winter 2024 (AW24) campaign.

Known to his students at Milton Keynes Academy as "Mr. Francis" and others as "AJ," and winner of the MK Inspiration Awards Teacher of the Year 2023, Adrian’s first foray into modelling has captured the hearts of thousands, both online and within the community.

His debut video, shared on TikTok, quickly massed 10,000 views within days. The captivating footage of Adrian strutting the latest trends was shared by hundreds of his students, propelling him to local fame. The enthusiasm and buzz around his unexpected role as a fashion model didn’t go unnoticed, leading Midsummer Place to offer Adrian a regular role as a model to promote its wide range of retailers.

Adrian Francis - fashion model and teacher

Kirsty McGiff, Marketing Manager at Midsummer Place, commented on Adrian’s success: "We’re thrilled with the response to our AW24 campaign, and Adrian’s involvement has truly brought a new energy to our fashion scene. His natural charisma, coupled with his connection to the local community, made him a standout. It’s rare to see someone transition from the classroom to the catwalk, but Adrian’s story is inspiring, and we’re excited to continue working with him."

Adrian, who has been a teacher for over a decade, admits that stepping into the world of fashion was not something he ever anticipated:

"It’s been an incredible experience! I’ve always loved teaching, and I never thought that one day I’d be a fashion model. The support from my students and the community has been overwhelming. It’s amazing how something so unexpected has opened new doors for me. I’m really looking forward to continuing this journey with Midsummer Place."

In addition to Adrian’s modelling success, Midsummer Place is excited to announce a new competition giving one lucky shopper the chance to update their wardrobe with a £500 prize. To enter, participants simply need to visit the centre’s Instagram account and follow the competition instructions.

With new modelling opportunities on the horizon, the teacher-turned-trendsetter is set to continue shining both in the classroom and on the runway, proving that sometimes, the most unexpected opportunities lead to remarkable transformations.