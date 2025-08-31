Team to take on Battle Cancer Games Challenge

Battle Cancer Games for Breast Cancer Now

"On Sunday, October 19, along with my team Kristina, Kelly Emily, Jo, Lucy, Kamal, Justine, Jan, Andy, Phoebe, Kieran, Trevor, Aime, Carmen, Mamta, Nikita T, Dillon, Nikita P, and Amar, are taking on the 'Battle Cancer Games Challenge London 2025' to raise money for “Breast Cancer Now” — a cause close to our hearts.

"Every rep is for the fighters, the survivors, and the loved ones we’ve lost. Help us make every drop of sweat count." said Hiren Patel.

"A huge thank you to everyone who’s supported and donated so far — your kindness and generosity mean the world. Let’s keep pushing for change, together," added Hiren.