Teenage Milton Keynes changemaker honours Muslim war heroes during International Muslim History Month

Marking VE Day’s 80th anniversary, the 13-year-old social activist sheds light on forgotten Muslim veterans and calls for unity through shared history.

As International Muslim History Month™️ (IMHM) kicks off this May, 13-year-old Milton Keynes-based activist Maryam Jazeem is capturing national attention — not only for her powerful tribute to the 80th Anniversary of VE Day, but for her continued leadership in raising awareness of the often-overlooked contributions of Muslims to British and global history.

In a widely viewed video ( https://www.instagram.com/p/DJJ-ToyIORF/ ) message released in support of IMHM 2025, Maryam — a multi-award-winning Qur’an reciter, social activist, the youngest Ambassador of King Charles III’s #IWill Movement, and the first-ever child of Sri Lankan heritage to win the prestigious Muslim News Children’s Award for Excellence (Astrolabe Award) in the 20-year history of the event — reminds viewers that Muslims have shaped society not just through ancient achievements, but in pivotal modern events like World War II.

“It’s so important to remember that even in events that shaped our nation, Muslims played a role,” Maryam states. “Heroes like Sergeant Muhammad Hussein (from Windsor) and Mirza Khan (from Bradford), among many others, contributed to the freedoms we enjoy today.

Maryam Jazeem holds the official IMHM poster, marking the prelaunch of the 4th International Muslim History Month 2024 at the UK Parliament following her Inspire Awards 2024 recognition

"As we celebrate International Muslim History Month, let’s also take a moment to remember and honor all those who contributed to our shared history.”

A Longstanding Voice for Inclusion and Awareness

Maryam’s activism is not new. Her journey began when she was honored at the ‘Honouring the Honourable’ Annual Gala Dinner hosted by the British Muslim Heritage Centre in 2022. Since then, she has emerged as one of Britain’s most compelling youth voices — known for her Qur’anic recitation, academic excellence, and fearless community advocacy.

In 2023, at just 11 years old, she became the youngest campaigner in the UK for International Muslim History Month

Maryam Jazeem receives the "Honouring the Honouree" Award from Ms. Elinor Chohan MBE, presented by the British Muslim Heritage Centre in Manchester, 2022.

Her open appeals to community leaders and elected officials — urging them to follow New York State’s official recognition of IMHM — earned her national and international media attention and personal commendation from Nazma Khan, the founder of the World Hijab Day Organization and IMHM.

In 2024, Maryam spearheaded the launch of the International Muslim History Month exhibition at Milton Keynes Central Library, bringing Muslim heritage to a diverse, multi-faith audience. The exhibit featured historical posters highlighting Muslim contributions to science, art, medicine, and architecture, and was warmly supported by MK Library Development Officer Mr. Garry Mitchell, who praised the initiative as a step toward greater inclusivity.

“This month serves as an opportunity for us to delve into our rich Muslim heritage,” Maryam said at the exhibition opening. “I’m hopeful it will become a cherished tradition in the UK.”

This grassroots initiative reflects Maryam’s commitment to education, interfaith dialogue, and cultural diversity — values that align perfectly with the mission of IMHM and this year’s theme: #MuslimsMakeHistory.

Maryam Jazeem proudly holds the Muslim News Children’s Award for Excellence (Astrolabe Award), joined by her father, Mr. Jazeem

“Maryam Jazeem represents exactly what International Muslim History Month™️ is all about — educating, inspiring, and breaking stereotypes,” said Nazma Khan, Founder and CEO of the World Hijab Day Organisation. “Her initiative to connect Muslim contributions with events like VE Day reminds us that Muslims have always been part of the fabric of global and national history. In a time of rising Islamophobia, her voice is a powerful force for unity and truth.”

Why Maryam’s Message Matters Now

The urgency of IMHM’s message is underscored by sobering global trends:

Islamophobia in the UK has surged by 600% (Euronews, Jan 2024)

Over 8,000 anti-Muslim complaints were received by CAIR in 2023 — the highest in its 30-year history (USA Today, Apr 2024)

India recorded nearly two anti-Muslim hate speech incidents per day in 2023, with 75% occurring in BJP-ruled states (Al Jazeera, Feb 2024)

In response, the World Hijab Day Organisation is leading a global awareness campaign under this year’s theme: #MuslimsMakeHistory. Every Friday throughout May, they will host live virtual events at 9am EST, streamed on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube (@WorldHijabDay), featuring speakers from technology, medicine, politics, and humanitarian sectors.

This theme aligns closely with Maryam’s message: Muslim history is not a side note — it is central to the global narrative. Her advocacy challenges narrow historical frameworks and calls on British communities to embrace the inclusive, interwoven nature of their shared past.

“Let’s use this month to amplify these stories and build a more inclusive understanding of history,” Maryam adds.

“Whether through science, education, service, or sacrifice — Muslims have always helped shape the world we live in.”

