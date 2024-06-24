Teenage Scouts have a brilliant weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Milton Keynes Scouts are challenged

Over 100 Scouts (boys and girls aged 10 to 14) and 50 Explorer Scouts (boys and girls aged 14 to 17) from Milton Keynes had an adventurous weekend at The Quarries camp site. Not only did they do some A frame racing, go-karts and archery, they had to build their accommodation for the night and cook a three course meal. However, the most challenging activity for them was that they had to keep an egg “safe” for the 30 hours they were at the camp site. As a build-up to the event, the young people were able to choose a theme for their base. They also had to think of the meal they were going to cook that had to be linked to the theme.

Each of the Scouts’ teams had an Explorer Scout to support them and this gave the older Scouts a great opportunity to learn more about what type of activities Explorers did. This was the first time the District had run one of these events for the age Group and everyone left in a very happy frame of mind.

Nicholas, aged 14, who had not been involved in Scouts before, joined Explorers six months ago. Asked why he joined he said, “Some of my friends were involved and they spoke about it at school. I decided to come along and have done several things I have never done before. This is my first Scout camp. I’ve also done hiking, climbing and I’ve learned about cooking and map reading. I’ve been able to develop social skills, along with communication and building my confidence. I’ve also made new friends.”

We found the shade

Alex and Robbo when asked how being volunteers had helped them, both said that it helped them get apprenticeships in that they were able to give some examples of team-work, leadership and decision making they had experienced as an Explorer Scout. They added, “Becoming a volunteer helps you to learn and develop new skills. For young people, the ages of 14 to 18 can be very stressful and Explorers gives them time away from exams and gives them the opportunity to just chill. In the four years they are an Explorer, you see them grow and develop. We try to be role models for them and to encourage them to develop skills that will help them when applying for further education, apprenticeships or employment.” They added, “If you’ve never been an Explorer or volunteer, come along for a few weeks and we’re sure you will want to stay.”