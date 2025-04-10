Tesco colleagues complete Milton Keynes walk to raise £20,000 for health charities

Tesco colleagues from Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire, Northamptonshire, Oxfordshire and Warwickshire help raise money for vital charities.

Tesco colleagues have raised £21,400 for Willen Hospice and Cancer Research UK after a mammoth 13-mile sponsored walk.

Colleagues from the retailer’s stores across Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire, Northamptonshire, Oxfordshire and Warwickshire embarked on a 13-mile route around Milton Keynes in order to raise funds for two charities close to the hearts of many of the retailer’s staff.

Tesco store manager and regional community lead Nicky Molloy said, “As a group of colleagues, we have worked extremely hard to raise much needed funds for Willen Hospice in Milton Keynes and Cancer Research UK.

"Our store Community Champions and colleagues have worked tirelessly over recent weeks raising money through in-store events and dozens of colleagues turned up for the walk. We couldn’t be prouder of our team for going the extra mile and raising money for two fantastic causes which help so many people across the local area and beyond.”

Willen Hospice aims to give patients compassionate, specialist care and support to help them deal with both the physical and emotional effects of a range of illnesses and treatments.

Debbie Burns, community fundraiser at Willen Hospice said, “We’re so grateful to everyone at Tesco who took part in the Milton Keynes sponsored walk. Currently, only 13.8% of our running costs at Willen Hospice are met by ongoing NHS funding and as a registered charity we are reliant on the generosity of our community to help us raise around £8.7 million each year so that our specialist teams can care for local people affected by life-limiting illness, both in our In-Patient Unit and in patients’ own homes.

"We would like to thank Tesco staff for helping us offer expert care and support to those who need it most.”

Head of Partners at Cancer Research UK Eve Mitchell said, “On behalf of everyone at Cancer Research UK, I wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone for supporting our life-saving research by taking part in this walk. The money raised will move progress forward towards a world where everybody lives longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer. Step by step, day by day, our researchers are making this vision a reality, but we couldn’t do it without you.”