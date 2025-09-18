Tesco customer selects Milton Keynes school to receive a £5,000 grant

Tesco Golden Grants

New Bradwell Primary School is celebrating after being selected by a Tesco customer to receive a £5,000 Golden Grant at the start of the new academic year.

Customers at the Tesco Milton Keynes Fairfield's Express were given the chance to take part in an in-store lucky dip to find a golden version of Tesco’s famous blue voting token and use it to award a grant to one of three local schools in the retailer’s Stronger Starts voting round.

Laura Partridge, Deputy Headteacher at New Bradwell Primary School, said: "We are so grateful to Tesco and their customers for choosing us to receive this generous grant. It will make such a difference to our children's experience. The formative years in any person’s life are so important, and we will now get to work in using this grant to support our children in developing healthy lifestyle habits that we hope will lay the foundations for lifelong health and wellbeing."

Store manager Shaun Mulchrone said, “We are delighted to see New Bradwell Primary School awarded £5,000 through our Stronger Starts Golden Grants draw. The event was a great opportunity for our customers to learn more about the three local schools in the Stronger Starts voting round, and we hope to see the two remaining schools increase their votes between now and the end of voting. Thank you to all our customers who took part in the draw, and congratulations to New Bradwell Primary School for winning the £5,000 grant.”

107 Tesco stores, specially selected for their work helping their local community, took part in the Golden Grants event, with over £500,000 in total being awarded to local schools.

Claire De Silva, Head of Communities at Tesco, said: “We are incredibly proud to award Golden Grants to over one hundred schools, supporting the vital work they do for our children and communities. Since we launched our grants programme in 2016, more than £120 million has been given to more than 67,000 local schools and community groups.”