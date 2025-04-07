Tesco shopper selects Oakgrove School to receive a £5,000 donation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oakgrove School is celebrating after being selected by a Tesco customer to receive a £5,000 donation.

Tesco customers at the Milton Keynes Wolverton Superstore were given the chance to take part in a lucky dip to find a golden version of Tesco’s famous blue voting token.

Oakgrove School was one of three local charities that customers could vote for to receive the £5,000 Golden Grant as part of Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme.

David James, Head of KS4 at Oakgrove School, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Tesco and their customers for choosing us to receive this generous grant. It will make a significant difference in the lives of many of our students by enabling us to provide healthy snacks to those who may not have access to them at home.

Tesco colleague poses with the £5,000 golden token

"This initiative aligns perfectly with our commitment to the well-being of our pupils, especially those facing barriers to accessing food. With this grant, we can support our students' health and focus on class, contributing to a positive and nurturing learning environment.”

More than 100 Tesco stores across the country took part in the Golden Grants event, with £500,000 in total being donated to good causes that help children and young people.

Dionne Charles, Charity Co-ordinator at Milton Keynes Wolverton Superstore, "We're thrilled to have participated in Golden Grants and it's a fantastic example of how Stronger Starts can make a real difference in the local community. Our customers were so excited to be able to get involved, and the grant recipient truly deserves this support. We're delighted to be able to help them.”

Stronger Starts helps schools and children’s groups provide nutritious food and healthy activities that support young people’s physical health and mental wellbeing, such as breakfast clubs or snacks, as well as purchasing equipment for healthy activities.

Claire De Silva, Head of Communities at Tesco said: “We are incredibly proud to award Golden Grants to over one hundred schools and local projects, supporting the vital work they do for our children and communities. Since we launched our grants programme in 2016, more than £120 million has been given to more than 67,000 local schools and community groups.”

Golden Grants are part of Tesco’s £8 million Stronger Starts grant programme, which is delivered in partnership with the charity Groundwork UK.