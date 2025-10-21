The Applewood Care Home celebrates grand opening of new Memory Care Community in Milton Keynes

HC-One’s The Applewood Care Home in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, is delighted to announce the grand opening of its brand-new 28 bedded Memory Care Community offering residential dementia care, taking place on Saturday 8th November at 11:00am.

The occasion will be marked with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony, featuring a representative from Dementia UK, who will officially open the new community.

This exciting event represents an important milestone in HC-One’s ongoing commitment to delivering person-centred, memory-friendly care for individuals living with dementia.

The new memory care floor has been thoughtfully designed to provide a warm, safe, and enriching environment, tailored to meet the unique needs of residents while fostering dignity, comfort, and independence.

HC-One’s The Applewood Care Home’s memory care community dining room

All members of the community are warmly invited to join the celebration and experience everything The Applewood Care Home has to offer. Guests will be able to tour the beautifully designed home and its new memory care facilities, take part in a variety of engaging sensory activities, and meet the dedicated care team as well as local community partners.

Visitors can also enjoy light refreshments, friendly conversation, and the entertainment of a live events artist, making the grand opening a truly memorable occasion for all.

The Applewood is just one of over 280 kind and cosy HC-One homes across the UK and new residents can experience 4 weeks for the price of 3 when they join before the 30th November 2025.

Embrace the warmth of a kind community this Autumn, visit The Applewood - Care home in Milton Keynes | HC One today and find out more about life at The Applewood.

HC-One’s The Applewood Care Home’s memory care community living room

Ana Carmos, Home Manager at HC-One’s The Applewood Care Home, said: "We’re incredibly proud to open our new Memory Care Community here at The Applewood. This space has been created with great care and compassion to ensure those living with dementia can thrive in a supportive, familiar, and stimulating environment. We look forward to welcoming everyone to celebrate this exciting new chapter with us."