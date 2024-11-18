The Christmas Tree Festival vote is now open at Midsummer Place
Everyone can vote here: www.midsummerplace.co.uk/events/christmas-tree-festival
The winners will receive a prize donation for their nominated charity in January 2025, the prizes will be:
1st Place: £1,750
2nd Place: £1,050
3rd Place: £700
The sponsors and their charities are:
Tree 1 - Tickford Security Systems Limited supporting Milton Keynes Safety Centre
Tree 2 - Slimming World Milton Keynes with Jane supporting Alzheimer’s Research UK
Tree 3 - Samaritans (Milton Keynes) supporting themselves
Tree 4 - Brian Currie (Milton Keynes) Limited supporting Pancreatic Cancer
Tree 5 - GXO Logistics UK Limited supporting Milton Keynes Hospital Charity
Tree 6 - Franklins Solicitors LLP supporting YMCA Milton Keynes
Tree 7 - Brinnick Locksmiths and Security Limited supporting MS Society Milton Keynes
Tree 8 - Ridgeway Centre Conferencing supporting MK-ACT
Tree 9 - Shakespeare Martineau LLP supporting Camphill MK
Tree 10 - Incentivesmart supporting Willen Hospice
Tree 11 - Blossom Room supporting Emily's Star
Tree 12 - Probadge Limited supporting Medical Detection Dogs
Tree 13 - Hays Travel supporting MK Food Bank
Tree 14 - 5 On It Foundation
Kirsty McGiff, Marketing and Commercialisation Manager at Midsummer Place, expressed the excitement surrounding this year's initiative, stating, "Following the success of last year, we are delighted to once again collaborate with the local business community of Milton Keynes, offering them a prime spot within our mall during the peak footfall period. The trees look beautiful and bring a real joy to the mall for all our visitors to enjoy."
