The Christmas Tree Festival vote is now open at Midsummer Place

Christmas Tree Festival at Midsummer Place

Following the sensational city centre Light Switch On this Saturday, Midsummer Place unveiled its Christmas Tree Festival – 14 beautiful festive trees decorated by local companies in support of their chosen charities, and now the community of Milton Keynes, can now vote for their favourite.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everyone can vote here: www.midsummerplace.co.uk/events/christmas-tree-festival

The winners will receive a prize donation for their nominated charity in January 2025, the prizes will be:

1st Place: £1,750

2nd Place: £1,050

3rd Place: £700

The sponsors and their charities are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tree 1 - Tickford Security Systems Limited supporting Milton Keynes Safety Centre

Tree 2 - Slimming World Milton Keynes with Jane supporting Alzheimer’s Research UK

Tree 3 - Samaritans (Milton Keynes) supporting themselves

Tree 4 - Brian Currie (Milton Keynes) Limited supporting Pancreatic Cancer

Tree 5 - GXO Logistics UK Limited supporting Milton Keynes Hospital Charity

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tree 6 - Franklins Solicitors LLP supporting YMCA Milton Keynes

Tree 7 - Brinnick Locksmiths and Security Limited supporting MS Society Milton Keynes

Tree 8 - Ridgeway Centre Conferencing supporting MK-ACT

Tree 9 - Shakespeare Martineau LLP supporting Camphill MK

Tree 10 - Incentivesmart supporting Willen Hospice

Tree 11 - Blossom Room supporting Emily's Star

Tree 12 - Probadge Limited supporting Medical Detection Dogs

Tree 13 - Hays Travel supporting MK Food Bank

Tree 14 - 5 On It Foundation

Kirsty McGiff, Marketing and Commercialisation Manager at Midsummer Place, expressed the excitement surrounding this year's initiative, stating, "Following the success of last year, we are delighted to once again collaborate with the local business community of Milton Keynes, offering them a prime spot within our mall during the peak footfall period. The trees look beautiful and bring a real joy to the mall for all our visitors to enjoy."

Find out more by visiting our website https://midsummerplace.co.uk/