The Clare Foundation announces shortlisted charities for Angels’ Den 2025

One of Angels' Den 2024 winners

Record-breaking number of applications received for community funding initiative

The Clare Foundation has announced the ten charities shortlisted for Angels’ Den 2025, following a record-breaking number of applications from organisations working across Buckinghamshire.

Now in its third year, Angels’ Den brings together local charities and business leaders to support impactful projects through a unique live pitching event. The shortlisted organisations will present their work to six Angels – a panel of successful entrepreneurs and philanthropists – at the Elgiva Theatre in Chesham on 10th September 2025, in the hope of securing funding from the £120,000 grant pot.

The selected charities represent a wide range of causes, from youth development and mental health to social mobility and wellbeing. Each one demonstrated a clear commitment to making a meaningful difference in the county.

Mike Clare, Founder and Chairman of The Clare Foundation

Martin Gallagher, CEO of The Clare Foundation, said:

“We were overwhelmed by the incredible response to Angels’ Den this year. The volume and calibre of applications show just how much brilliant and collaborative work is taking place across Buckinghamshire. We’re thrilled to be giving a platform to exceptional charities, all of whom are creating lasting change in their communities.”

The ten shortlisted applicants for Angels’ Den 2025 are:

Autism Early Support

Bucks Cricket

Hector’s House

Hope After Harm

Mehiel Foundation and Inspire Bucks (working in partnership)

Myeloma UK

One-Eighty and Restore Hope (working in partnership)

The Brilliant Club

The Wednesday Club

Wendover Shed

This year’s Angels who will review the live pitches and allocate the funding include:

Mike Clare, founder and chairman of The Clare Foundation

Matt Storey, Storey Property Developments Ltd and M&M supplies UK PLC

George Anson DL, Angel Investor, Trustee of several Buckinghamshire Charities, and former High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire (2021-22)

Sarah Leslie, founding director of ndapt

Vincent O’Hanlon, CEO of VitrX

Chris Goodman, co-founder of Focus Group and Focus Foundation

For more information on the shortlisted charities or the Angels’ Den 2025 event, visit The Clare Foundation website here.