The door step challenge
🎄💛 CALLING ALL KIND HEARTS! 💛🎄 x8g3qyt
It’s that magical time of year again — The Doorstep Challenge is back in Milton Keynes! ✨
We’re on a mission to spread Christmas cheer and kindness across our community — and we need YOUR help! ❤️
🌟 NOMINATIONS ARE NOW OPEN! 🌟
We want to hear about anyone who deserves a little love this Christmas — truly, anyone!
💪 Someone who works super hard and never stops giving
💔 Someone going through a tough time
👩👧 A parent, carer, or neighbour who could use a little cheer
🎁 Or simply someone amazing who deserves a surprise!
👉 No story is too small. No one is undeserving. If they’ve touched your heart — nominate them!
When you nominate, please include:
🏠 How many people live in the household
👕 Clothing and shoe sizes
📍 Their address (for doorstep delivery)
✨ All nominations are kept completely private ✨
Every gift is hand-packed with love and delivered straight to their doorstep — no names, no fuss, just pure kindness. 💌
Let’s fill Milton Keynes with light, love, and surprises this Christmas! 🌟
To nominate someone (or get involved with donations), message me directly or comment below.
Let’s make someone’s Christmas sparkle. ✨❤️
