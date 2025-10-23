The door step challenge

🎄💛 CALLING ALL KIND HEARTS! THE DOORSTEP CHALLENGE IS BACK! 💛🎄 It’s that magical time of year again — the lights are twinkling, the air is crisp, and Christmas spirit is beginning to fill the streets of Milton Keynes. ✨ And that means one special thing… The Doorstep Challenge is back for another year! 🌟 This community-led project, started by me — Mellissa — and my children, began as a small act of kindness a few Christmases ago. We simply wanted to make sure that no one in our local area felt forgotten during the festive season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

🎄💛 CALLING ALL KIND HEARTS! 💛🎄 x8g3qyt

It’s that magical time of year again — The Doorstep Challenge is back in Milton Keynes! ✨

We’re on a mission to spread Christmas cheer and kindness across our community — and we need YOUR help! ❤️

Original post

🌟 NOMINATIONS ARE NOW OPEN! 🌟

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We want to hear about anyone who deserves a little love this Christmas — truly, anyone!

💪 Someone who works super hard and never stops giving

💔 Someone going through a tough time

👩‍👧 A parent, carer, or neighbour who could use a little cheer

🎁 Or simply someone amazing who deserves a surprise!

👉 No story is too small. No one is undeserving. If they’ve touched your heart — nominate them!

When you nominate, please include:

🏠 How many people live in the household

👕 Clothing and shoe sizes

📍 Their address (for doorstep delivery)

✨ All nominations are kept completely private ✨

Every gift is hand-packed with love and delivered straight to their doorstep — no names, no fuss, just pure kindness. 💌

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Let’s fill Milton Keynes with light, love, and surprises this Christmas! 🌟

To nominate someone (or get involved with donations), message me directly or comment below.

Let’s make someone’s Christmas sparkle. ✨❤️

#TheDoorstepChallenge #MiltonKeynesCommunity #SpreadKindness #NominateSomeone #GiveBack #ChristmasSpirit #TogetherWeCan

I am doing a doorstep challenge again this year and we want to reach and help as many families in Milton Keynes would you mind posting at all? I have added below how it works

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

🌟 The Doorstep Challenge – Started by Mellissa and my children 🌟

The Doorstep Challenge is a community-led project based in Milton Keynes, created to bring hope, love, and support to local families and individuals who are struggling — especially at Christmas time. 🎄

Every year, we collect donations from kind-hearted people like you, including:

🧥 Clothes

👟 Shoes

🎁 Toys

🛍️ Gift vouchers

🍫 Food items

💳 Essentials and little treats

Once everything is gathered, we invite you to nominate someone in need — whether it’s:

💔 A homeless neighbour trying to get back on their feet

💪 A disabled person facing extra challenges

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

👩‍👧 A parent doing their best but struggling to make ends meet

🕯️ Someone who works tirelessly yet never seems to catch a break

No story is too small, no kindness wasted. ❤️

When you nominate, please share a few details (ages, clothing sizes, and any special wishes) so we can make sure every gift is personal and meaningful.

Each parcel is hand-packed with care and delivered anonymously to doorsteps — with only a warm message of love attached. Because sometimes, the smallest act of kindness can remind someone that their community truly cares. 🏡✨

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you know someone who deserves a little magic this Christmas, please nominate them today. Let’s make sure no one feels forgotten this year. ❤️

#TheDoorstepChallenge #MiltonKeynesCommunity #SpreadKindness #GiveBack #ChristmasSpirit

Thank you

Mellissa