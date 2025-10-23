The door step challenge

By mellissa watson
Contributor
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 19:02 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2025, 09:48 BST
🎄💛 CALLING ALL KIND HEARTS! THE DOORSTEP CHALLENGE IS BACK! 💛🎄 It’s that magical time of year again — the lights are twinkling, the air is crisp, and Christmas spirit is beginning to fill the streets of Milton Keynes. ✨ And that means one special thing… The Doorstep Challenge is back for another year! 🌟 This community-led project, started by me — Mellissa — and my children, began as a small act of kindness a few Christmases ago. We simply wanted to make sure that no one in our local area felt forgotten during the festive season.

It’s that magical time of year again — The Doorstep Challenge is back in Milton Keynes! ✨

We’re on a mission to spread Christmas cheer and kindness across our community — and we need YOUR help! ❤️

🌟 NOMINATIONS ARE NOW OPEN! 🌟

We want to hear about anyone who deserves a little love this Christmas — truly, anyone!

💪 Someone who works super hard and never stops giving

💔 Someone going through a tough time

👩‍👧 A parent, carer, or neighbour who could use a little cheer

🎁 Or simply someone amazing who deserves a surprise!

👉 No story is too small. No one is undeserving. If they’ve touched your heart — nominate them!

When you nominate, please include:

🏠 How many people live in the household

👕 Clothing and shoe sizes

📍 Their address (for doorstep delivery)

✨ All nominations are kept completely private ✨

Every gift is hand-packed with love and delivered straight to their doorstep — no names, no fuss, just pure kindness. 💌

Let’s fill Milton Keynes with light, love, and surprises this Christmas! 🌟

To nominate someone (or get involved with donations), message me directly or comment below.

Let’s make someone’s Christmas sparkle. ✨❤️

#TheDoorstepChallenge #MiltonKeynesCommunity #SpreadKindness #NominateSomeone #GiveBack #ChristmasSpirit #TogetherWeCan

I am doing a doorstep challenge again this year and we want to reach and help as many families in Milton Keynes would you mind posting at all? I have added below how it works

🌟 The Doorstep Challenge – Started by Mellissa and my children 🌟

The Doorstep Challenge is a community-led project based in Milton Keynes, created to bring hope, love, and support to local families and individuals who are struggling — especially at Christmas time. 🎄

Every year, we collect donations from kind-hearted people like you, including:

🧥 Clothes

👟 Shoes

🎁 Toys

🛍️ Gift vouchers

🍫 Food items

💳 Essentials and little treats

Once everything is gathered, we invite you to nominate someone in need — whether it’s:

💔 A homeless neighbour trying to get back on their feet

💪 A disabled person facing extra challenges

👩‍👧 A parent doing their best but struggling to make ends meet

🕯️ Someone who works tirelessly yet never seems to catch a break

No story is too small, no kindness wasted. ❤️

When you nominate, please share a few details (ages, clothing sizes, and any special wishes) so we can make sure every gift is personal and meaningful.

Each parcel is hand-packed with care and delivered anonymously to doorsteps — with only a warm message of love attached. Because sometimes, the smallest act of kindness can remind someone that their community truly cares. 🏡✨

If you know someone who deserves a little magic this Christmas, please nominate them today. Let’s make sure no one feels forgotten this year. ❤️

#TheDoorstepChallenge #MiltonKeynesCommunity #SpreadKindness #GiveBack #ChristmasSpirit

Thank you

Mellissa

