The eight-legged superheroes of spooky season, and the natural world

Often feared and rarely celebrated, spiders are in fact some of the most beneficial animals in our ecosystems. These silent predators play a vital role in keeping nature balanced, from pest control to supporting biodiversity and plant health across our gardens, parks, and green spaces.

A wide variety of spider species can be found in Milton Keynes, from the familiar Garden Spider and Common House Spider to the striking Zebra Jumping Spider and elusive Woodlouse Spider.

Carla Boswell, Nature Conservation Officer at The Parks Trust says “Spiders are a key part of the ecosystem, not only quietly managing populations of insects that damage crops or spread disease, but they’re also a tasty meal for other critters, birds and mammals. They might not be considered cute and cuddly, but they’re absolutely essential.”

Spiders may not be the most popular guests at Halloween parties but consider giving the creatures a treat instead of a trick this season, because they aren’t out to haunt your home! Here’s some tips from The Parks Trust, the charity caring for MK’s parks, to help make your garden or outdoor space a little more spider-friendly (and a lot more eco-friendly):

Ditch the pesticides – let spiders do natural pest control.

Create spider-friendly spaces – leaf litter, shrubs, and undisturbed corners are perfect habitats.

Educate, don’t eradicate – most spiders are harmless. Catch and release rather than kill.

Turn off outdoor lights – it helps maintain natural hunting patterns.

Did you know? Despite their reputation, fewer than 0.1% of the world’s 50,000+ spider species pose any threat to people.

