The Entertainer announces festive advert star, Ray, is set to visit Milton Keynes

This weekend, The Entertainer is set to welcome families to its Milton Keynes store for a special opportunity to meet Ray - the star of its brand-new Christmas TV advert.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 10am – 4pm on Saturday 14th December, fans of The Entertainer’s 2024 Christmas advert, which tells the story of children and their love of their favourite toys, can visit their local store in Milton Keynes to capture magical moments with the ad’s loveable star, Ray.

Offering the opportunity for children to meet Ray and capture super cute snaps, the colourful, furry friend will be visiting the Milton Keynes store for one day only.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Entertainer's Ray meet and greet is completely free of charge, providing families with a budget-friendly, festive day out. Parents are advised to arrive in plenty of time to ensure little ones enjoy memorable moments with Ray.

Ray, the star of The Entertainer’s Christmas TV advert, is set to visit The Entertainer in Milton Keynes this weekend

What’s more, offering the star a second chance at love, shoppers can now adopt their very own Ray soft toy, which comes complete with an official adoption certificate when purchasing in-store at The Entertainer, for just £12 while stocks last. Ray can also be purchased in-store at Tesco or online via The Entertainer, Tesco or Moonpig.

Craig Lowe, events and community manager at The Entertainer, said: "Our Christmas ad has been incredibly popular since its launch last week, with children across the country taking a keen interest in Ray already!

“We’re excited to welcome local fans to join us for a magical day with Ray this weekend –families can pop in to say hello to their favourite character, capture photos they can cherish, and have some fun in-store. We look forward to welcoming our VIP visitor this weekend and hope families can join us on the day!”

For more information about The Entertainer and to shop online, visit www.TheToyShop.com.