The new Mayor of Milton Keynes chooses a learning disabilities charity to benefit during his 2025-26 term

On the 14th of May, Councillor James Lancaster was sworn in as the Mayor of Milton Keynes. The youngest ever Mayor of our city has announced his target of significantly impacting charitable work in MK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James, who has a background in the leisure sector, has developed a strong relationship with disability charity Camphill Milton Keynes during his term as Deputy Mayor and has chosen them as his charity for the year. Camphill MK supports adults with learning disabilities and autism through homes and meaningful activities. From gardening, weaving, pottery, drama and craft, the charity’s creative pursuits are a daily occurrence, which align with James’ themes of leisure, sport, cultural services with a special focus on disabilities.

“Camphill MK is delighted to have been chosen as James’ charity for his mayoral year”, Camphill CEO Tim Davies told us. “He has put in the time getting to know us and our residents, and we are pleased to deepen that relationship over the coming year”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The public will have many opportunities to learn more about Camphill MK, participate in events, and support them by donating funds and completing challenges. In September, James will face his fears by abseiling off the tallest abseil structure in the world, and he is looking for others to join him. He will also host an afternoon tea in November in Camphill’s beautiful Chrysalis Theatre.

James Lancaster at Camphill MK

James told us, “I love that Camphill MK grows its own produce and, through its on-site bakery, creates incredible breads and cakes. It seems fitting to celebrate that with an afternoon tea. I am also looking for people to both join me and sponsor me for my abseil at the end of the summer—I hope to see you there!”

James will also be shining a light on the work of two other Milton Keynes charities; Emily’s Star and Henry Allen Trust alongside his fundraising work for Camphill Milton Keynes.