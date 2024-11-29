The Parks Trust named as one of 49 recipients of a ‘Trees of Hope’ Sycamore Gap sapling

Exciting news for Milton Keynes as The National Trust has announced The Parks Trust as one of the recipients of the 49 ‘Trees of Hope’ Sycamore Gap saplings being gifted to individuals, groups, and organisations across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The big reveal during National Tree Week [1] follows a nationwide invitation, on the anniversary of the felling of the much-loved tree at the end of September, for one of the saplings grown from Sycamore Gap seed.

The Parks Trust was amongst nearly 500 applicants for the 49 saplings – one to represent each foot in height that the tree was at the time of felling [2]. Homes for the saplings will all be in publicly accessible spaces, enabling many more people to feel part of the iconic Sycamore Gap tree’s legacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here in Milton Keynes, The Parks Trust has identified a suitable location in the north of the city within Stanton Low Park. Loved for its fascinating history, this park is bisected by the historic Grand Union Canal and features ancient landmarks including the 12th Century remains of St Peter’s Church and underground remains of Stantonbury Manor house - marked by substantial earthworks. In addition to its heritage, the park also boasts an expanse of wildflower meadows and hedgerows providing great habitat for wildlife, a natural play area, accessible walking routes, and scenic views across the valley of the River Great Ouse.

BEFORE the illegal felling - the Sycamore Gap Tree on Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland

The planting of Milton Keynes’ Tree of Hope in Stanton Low Park will be symbolic of regeneration, offering a place for reflection, celebration, and connection to the natural world.

Chief Executive of The Parks Trust, Victoria Miles MBE, said: “We’re incredibly proud and excited to become custodians of such a significant piece of Britain’s natural history. The planting of a ‘Tree of Hope’ here in Milton Keynes truly demonstrates the importance of nature for our city, and the benefits of green spaces that are loved by our communities.”

Andrew Poad, General Manager for the National Trust’s Hadrian Wall properties said: “Each and every application for a ‘Tree of Hope’ told heartfelt stories of people’s emotional connections to the Sycamore Gap tree and the importance of nature. They spoke of loss, hope and regeneration from all four corners of the country, from towns, schools, colleges, community groups, hospitals and hospices, it’s been a privilege to read them all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The tree meant so much to so many and through the ‘Trees of Hope’ initiative we are helping reach people across the nation, for generations to come.”

The entries were judged by a panel of experts from the National Trust led by independent judge and arboriculture specialist Catherine Nuttgens.

Catherine commented: “The Sycamore is one of the most architecturally beautiful trees in our landscape. In summer, their dark green leaves create a canopy that looks almost like broccoli, while in winter, they create a silhouette that perfectly depicts what we think of when we think of a tree.”

“The loss of any tree can evoke strong emotions - none more so than the Sycamore Gap tree. Its destruction felt utterly senseless, destroying the simple joy it brought to so many people for so many reasons. But the ‘Trees of Hope’ initiative has kept that sense of joy and hope alive, and it has been truly humbling to read through so many applications but a difficult task to select the final 49 recipients.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The stories have come from every corner of the UK and every walk of life. Their words reflect the hope and kindness that human beings are capable of, which feels like such a fitting response to the loss of this precious tree.”

The saplings are currently being cared for at The National Trust’s Plant Conservation Centre, and they should be strong and sturdy enough to plant out in winter 2025/26. Recipients from across the UK include The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease in Leeds, Holly's Hope in conjunction with Hexham Abbey in Northumberland, and The Tree Sanctuary and Tree Amigos in Coventry. For more information and to find out where in the country all 49 ‘Trees of Hope’ saplings will go, visit nationaltrust.org.uk/TreesOfHope

Do you know how to spot a Sycamore when you’re out and about in the city’s parks? Find out how to identify different tree species by joining one of The Parks Trust Tree ID walking events, there’s still spaces available on 3rd December and 22nd January. Or test your skills using the charity’s handy Tree ID Guide online at theparkstrust.com/TreeID.