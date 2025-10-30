The Shelter MK launches as Mayor of Milton Keynes attends ceremony at Midsummer Place

The official launch of The Shelter MK has been hailed a huge success after guests attended the charity’s unveiling event at Midsummer Place during half term – with special guest Mayor of Milton Keynes, Councillor James Lancaster, joining to mark the occasion.

From Saturday, October 25 to Sunday, November 2, The Shelter MK brought a life-size replica of one of its sleeping pods to the heart of the city, giving the public a powerful insight into the spaces that offer safety, comfort and stability to people experiencing homelessness at its permanent home, George House in Stantonbury.

At the official ceremony held on Tuesday, October 28, the Mayor joined charity representatives, supporters, and members of the public at the Midsummer Place bandstand to unveil the new name, brand, and promise to offer its guests hope, stability and a future they can call their own.

The event celebrated the evolution of the much-loved The Bus Shelter MK into The Shelter MK – a symbol of progress, compassion, and community spirit.

The Mayor of Milton Keynes James Lancaster giving his speech

Pam Williams, Chair of The Shelter MK, said: “The relaunch has been a truly special moment for everyone involved. Seeing the support from our community and having the Mayor of Milton Keynes with us made it even more meaningful. The new name reflects how far we’ve come and where we’re heading – towards helping even more people who need us change their lives for the better.”

Former George House guest, Donald, 74, also shared a few words at the launch event about his experience of the shelter. As a courier of 33 years, he suddenly found himself unemployed for the first time in his life and living in his van. The Shelter MK helped him rest, recover and find new accommodation.

Donald said: “I’d like to come back to George House as a volunteer. I know if I ever need support, the fantastic team at The Shelter MK are only a phone call away.”

Visitors also had the opportunity to watch a special film created by media production students from MK College, led by tutor Luke Sheehan, which tells the story of the charity’s work through their eyes and that of former guests at George House. The full-length version was shown on-site thanks to a 43” screen kindly loaned by AV Xpert, a Huntingdon-based company that provided the equipment free of charge as part of its community engagement project celebrating its 10-year anniversary.

The Shelter MK team: Richard Pryor, The Shelter MK Natalie Morten-Spencer, Brand Distinction Gemma Boutayeb, The Shelter MK Dave Pickering, The Shelter MK Matthew Penning, The Pennings Group Amanda Wright, Yellowyoyo Bryan Wright, Yellowyoyo Pam Williams. The Shelter MK Sarah Keen, The Shelter MK Bee Russell, Active Internet Marketing

The display also featured beds generously provided by IKEA, which supplied items for both the Boulevard Bed Race and the sleeping pod exhibit, helping bring the project to life with authenticity and warmth.

A second group of media students at MK College created a video teaser for social media. It was popular with the charity’s Facebook followers, gathering almost ten thousand views in the build-up to the launch.

Kirsty McGiff, Marketing Manager at Midsummer Place, said: “We are immensely proud to have supported both the original The Bus Shelter MK and now The Shelter MK. The launch was a great success, and it’s been inspiring to see so many people engage with the charity and learn more about the incredible work they do.”

Since its beginnings at Midsummer Place in 2017, when the charity launched a converted tour bus once used by Robbie Williams, The Shelter MK has evolved into a vital lifeline for people facing homelessness. It costs over £300,000 a year to run and relies on public donations and community support.

The charity’s story — from the original bus to the development of George House’s shipping container pods — has captured the heart of Milton Keynes. To date, The Shelter MK has provided a safe space and pathway forward for more than 300 guests, helping them to turn their lives around.

For more information or to donate, volunteer or become a corporate partner, visit www.thesheltermk.org