The Shenanigan Society: Women’s group grows to 110 members in just two months – with laughter, friendship, and a love for charity
With its refreshing, no-fuss approach to women’s socials – no committees, no rules, just laughter, connection, and cake – the Shenanigan Society has struck a chord with women of all ages looking for genuine friendship and feel-good fun.
“We wanted something that felt warm and welcoming – a place where women can just be themselves, try something new, and have a giggle,” says Jo. “The response has been incredible – it’s grown faster than we ever imagined!”
Members of the Shenanigan Society enjoy a wide range of events and activities, including:
- A foodie group for women who love to cook and enjoy food, with monthly gatherings themed around a chef, cuisine, or seasonal twist – like June’s theme Midsummer Munch.
- Group outings, including visits to Buckingham Palace’s State Rooms and Gardens, local Canal Cruise with a cream tea, a visit to the YMCA Rooftop Garden in Milton Keynes to celebrate World Green Roof Day, a Pizza Making Evening, Craft Days and a Christmas outing planned to Chatsworth House in November.
- Relaxed coffee mornings and lunches, perfect for meeting new faces and making new friends
- Monthly themed meetings, featuring speakers, activities, birthday celebrations, and of course – plenty of tea and cake
While the focus is firmly on fun and connection, Shenanigans also has a big heart. Through member raffles, the group has already raised £650 for MK Act, the Milton Keynes-based charity supporting those affected by domestic abuse.
“This is about women lifting each other up – and it’s really special to see that spirit extend into supporting such a vital local cause,” says Jo.
The Shenanigan Society is open to all women who fancy a little fun without the faff – whether you’re new to the area, ready to meet new friends, or just want to try something different.
For more information or to get involved, contact: [email protected] or call 07852 951425
The Shenanigan Society – friendship, fun, and a splash of mischief, all served with a slice of cake.