The Shenanigan Society: Women’s group grows to 110 members in just two months – with laughter, friendship, and a love for charity

What started as a simple idea for a bit of fun has quickly turned into one of the most vibrant new women’s groups in the area. Founded just two months ago by local business woman Jo Wareham, The Shenanigan Society now boasts over 110 members across three thriving groups – and it’s already making a difference in the community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With its refreshing, no-fuss approach to women’s socials – no committees, no rules, just laughter, connection, and cake – the Shenanigan Society has struck a chord with women of all ages looking for genuine friendship and feel-good fun.

“We wanted something that felt warm and welcoming – a place where women can just be themselves, try something new, and have a giggle,” says Jo. “The response has been incredible – it’s grown faster than we ever imagined!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the Shenanigan Society enjoy a wide range of events and activities, including:

The Shenanigan Society in Emberton, enjoying a visit from Jennifer Hepworth of Lavender House

A foodie group for women who love to cook and enjoy food, with monthly gatherings themed around a chef, cuisine, or seasonal twist – like June’s theme Midsummer Munch.

Group outings, including visits to Buckingham Palace’s State Rooms and Gardens, local Canal Cruise with a cream tea, a visit to the YMCA Rooftop Garden in Milton Keynes to celebrate World Green Roof Day, a Pizza Making Evening, Craft Days and a Christmas outing planned to Chatsworth House in November.

Relaxed coffee mornings and lunches, perfect for meeting new faces and making new friends

Monthly themed meetings, featuring speakers, activities, birthday celebrations, and of course – plenty of tea and cake

While the focus is firmly on fun and connection, Shenanigans also has a big heart. Through member raffles, the group has already raised £650 for MK Act, the Milton Keynes-based charity supporting those affected by domestic abuse.

“This is about women lifting each other up – and it’s really special to see that spirit extend into supporting such a vital local cause,” says Jo.

The Shenanigan Society is open to all women who fancy a little fun without the faff – whether you’re new to the area, ready to meet new friends, or just want to try something different.

For more information or to get involved, contact: [email protected] or call 07852 951425

The Shenanigan Society – friendship, fun, and a splash of mischief, all served with a slice of cake.