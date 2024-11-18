The true spirit of Christmas realised for lucky Magic FM radio competition winner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One excited little girl is in for an extra special first Christmas, thanks to her doting Granny. Friday saw Jan Semple take the Magic FM winning call that would see her £300,000 better off, in time for the Christmas celebrations with her first granddaughter, Jade, who is just nine months old.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Milton Keynes HR Director Jan was preparing for a works dinner when the call came and she answered the phone to Kate Thornton, who delivered the ‘magic’ news.

Jan explains: “I’d just come through the door from work and was reaching for the light switch. Luckily, I saw my phone light up in the dark – I may not have answered otherwise as it was still on silent from being in the office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When she said it was Kate Thornton, everything went into slow motion. I’d entered the competition a few times before, but this time, I’d only entered earlier that day and had forgotten all about it. As Kate spoke, I just sank down on the bed and tried to take it all in.”

With Kate reassuring a shellshocked Jan that the call was genuine, she set about finding out more about the 57-year-old mum of one – and telling her that the life changing sum of £300,000 would be in her bank account within the hour.

Jan continues: “We have just been making plans for Christmas as my son and daughter-in-law live in Sweden and are planning to come home to spend a couple of weeks with me – my elderly parents are coming down from Scotland too.

“It’s always a struggle for them to find the extra money for flights as the cost of living is so high in Sweden, so the first thing I’ve done is book them some business class flights for their Christmas visit. It’s just so lovely knowing I can now fly back and forth whenever I like to go and see them and will mean I don’t miss this precious time when Jade is so little!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jan spent the rest of the weekend quietly contemplating her good fortune and what it means both for herself and the wider family. An incident earlier this year makes the turn of luck extra special, after Jan’s elderly parents were cruelly defrauded by scammers.

Jan explains: “My dad is 86 and was conned out of a considerable amount of money earlier this year. It was absolutely heartbreaking to know that everything they had both worked so hard for was gone and it was really difficult both for them, and for us, trying to support them through it.

“Now, I can help them with all the legal costs attached to trying to get at least some of their savings back and get try to get the justice they deserve. It means the absolute world to me that the win will make them happy again and repair at least some of the worry and upset they’ve had to endure over the past 12 months.”

Looking further ahead, there may also be a dream holiday in the offing, but again, Jan will use the opportunity to get the whole family together for a celebration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d love to book a villa for us all to enjoy some quality time together. I’m nearing retirement, having worked for the same company for the past 30 years. They’ve been so brilliant to work for and will be relieved to know that I’m just taking a break – then I’ll be back in the office as usual!”

You could be a winner too! Go to winhappy.com or listen to your favourite radio station on the Rayo app for your chance to win a life-changing Cash for Christmas this Friday (22 November).