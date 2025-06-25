The University of Buckingham Dean of Education receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Professor Barnaby Lenon, Dean of the Faculty of Education at The University of Buckingham, has received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Tes Schools Awards, held on 20 June.

Celebrating commitment, quality, and innovation shown by teachers and support staff across the UK, the Tes Schools Awards took place at a gala ceremony at London’s Grosvenor House hotel. The event brought together nominated teachers and schools from across the UK state and independent sectors, with 23 award categories.

Barnaby’s career in the education sector has included roles as Head of Harrow, and Chair of the Independent Schools Council. He also helped establish the London Academy of Excellence in East London, one of the most successful state sixth form Academies, where he was Chairman of Governors, and he was a member of the board of Ofqual during the implementation of the Gove reforms to GCSEs and A-levels. He is a trustee of the 14 schools of the King Edward’s Foundation in Birmingham. He was also appointed CBE in 2019 for services to education.

He has also written six books, including recently published ‘Much Promise’ about high-achieving state schools and ‘Other People’s Children’ about the least academic 50% in England.

Speaking of the award win, Barnaby stated, “Some of my biggest career achievements have been teaching well, and trebling the number of applicants to Harrow when I was Headmaster. Other highlights include working with Ofqual on the revision of every GCSE and A-Level during the period 2011-2018 and starting a state school in East London which went on to get better Oxbridge entry results than most independent schools. I am grateful to those who nominated me to receive this award.”

Professor James Tooley, Vice Chancellor of The University of Buckingham, commented:

“I am delighted to congratulate Barnaby on being awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award. It's a well-deserved recognition of his remarkable dedication to education and his positive impact on generations of students and colleagues alike. Barnaby truly embodies the University’s values of academic excellence, innovation and collaboration, and this award is a tremendous moment of celebration for Barnaby and our university community.”

Barnaby Lenon is Dean of the Faculty of Education at The University of Buckingham. Education degrees and teacher training courses at Buckingham are amongst the most successful and accessible in the country, with flexible online study options. These attract over 1000 teachers and school leaders to study at Buckingham each year.