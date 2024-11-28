The Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) Alliance in Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes launches today.

Member organisations of the VAWG Alliance

The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on 25th November 2024 sees a new collaboration launched to prevent VAWG and support those who experience it in Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes.

Formed in June 2024 by a working group of leaders working in third-sector organisations, the Alliance recognises that collaboration and partnership work between VAWG specialist organisations and services could be increased without direction or agenda from statutory bodies.

The purpose of the VAWG Alliance is to bring together third-sector organisations specialising in delivering support services to victims and perpetrators of all forms of Violence Against Women and Girls, regardless of age and gender, in Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes to achieve the following:

To increase communication between agencies to avoid duplication and encourage holistic and varied services for survivors of VAWG in Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes.

To share common challenges and concerns, enabling joint and strategic responses.

To seek opportunities for collaboration and joint work to build better services with pooled resources.

To foster a culture of peer support and offer opportunities for the sharing of best practice and learning, including training, resources and wider policy developments.

To align planned campaigning action and seek opportunities to raise awareness of relevant issues.

Each organisation brings their own individual specialisms and expertise to collaboratively address and respond to all forms of VAWG in Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes including domestic abuse, sexual violence, forced marriage, so-called honour-based abuse, female genital mutilation, trafficking and exploitation.

The Alliance also offers training and support to professionals and communities who join us in our mission to reduce VAWG.

Lynne Cumming, Head of Operations, FlagDV says: "The VAWG Alliance was founded to address the challenges faced by charities that support people affected by violence, aggression, and harm. This abuse disproportionately impacts women and girls in our local communities, placing intense demand on the alliance members and all third-sector services who are committed to meeting this growing need of support.

"By combining our unique insights and expertise, we stand together as a unified voice, advocating for both survivors and the services that support them. Our mission is to stand firmly against those who perpetuate abuse, call for enhanced services, improve support for third-sector efforts, and, ultimately, eradicate violence and abuse. By standing together, we can make the most powerful difference."

Founding Alliance organisations include; Aylesbury Women’s Aid, C2C Social Action, Flag DV, Hope After Harm, Hourglass, MK:act, Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Service South Buckinghamshire, SAFE!, The Safety Centre, Sexual Assault and Abuse Support Service Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes (SAASSBMK) and Wycombe Women’s Aid.

Beki Osborne, CEO of SAASSBMK, says "With Violence Against Women and Girls being declared a national emergency and specialist services likes ours being overwhelmed with increasing demands for support, it's vital that we come together to work collaboratively to deliver effective support and solutions to our local community. For too long we have been driven by the agenda of police and local authorities, but as specialist, independent third sector organisations we are uniquely placed to listen to and be led by the needs of survivors and people we support, in ways that statutory bodies can't.

"My hopes for the Alliance are that we can share our common challenges and concerns and work together to challenge systems, identify solutions and collectively raise the voices of those affected by all forms of VAWG in Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes."

All partner organisations can be found on the newly launched website: www.vawgalliance.org.uk.