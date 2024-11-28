The 'We Care That You Care' campaign continues

The STIGA team are proud to announce that they have donated a number of products to MK Canals based in Milton Keynes, through their We Care That You Care campaign!

The STIGA team are proud to announce that they have donated a number of products to MK Canals based in Milton Keynes, through their We Care That You Care campaign!

MK Canals want to preserve and promote the canals in Milton Keynes for everyone to enjoy. Their mission is to make the canals better places for people, wildlife and the environment. The objectives of MK Canals are:

To preserve and promote the canals in and near Milton Keynes, securing the canals as a public amenity and a facility for recreation and other leisure-time occupations. The object is to improve the conditions of life for the public at large

To promote the education of the public in the history and use of canals and waterways, in particular those in and around Milton Keynes

To promote the conservation, protection and improvement of the physical and natural environment of the canals in and near Milton Keynes by promoting biological diversity.

MK Canal team with STIGA products

David Wolfson of MK Canals, said, "We’re really grateful to Stiga for the great pieces of kit we’ve been given. Our work at MK Canals is all about managing and running projects to improve our local canals for all users. Keeping the towpaths and banks properly managed is vital work which we carry out along with colleagues from other local and national bodies such as the Buckingham Canal Society, the Bedford & Milton Keynes Waterway Trust (BMK), the Inland Waterways Association (IWA) and the Canal and River Trust (CRT). Stiga’s equipment will help us do this now and in the years to come. Thank you!"

The STIGA and Mountfield products donated were:

GT 300e kit Grass trimmer

HT 300e kit Hedge trimmer

MM2605 5-in-1

Multi-toolSC 100e kit

Pruning shears

Amanda Kincaid, UK STIGA Marketing Manager said, "We think MK Canals is a super cause and we are very happy to help their team continue to look after these most important waterways. The benefits of the canals to the public and the wildlife are obvious and we think the team do a superb job in keeping this piece of English heritage alive and well"

The 'We Care, That You Care' campaign embodies the STIGA passion for nature and the pledge towards a more sustainable future. The goal? To support 90 community garden groups throughout the UK, honouring each year of the 90th anniversary, by empowering others with innovative, eco-friendly garden products.

Image above: The MK Canal team with their donated products

How to get involvedIf you are responsible for any non-profit, community group or charity that looks after a green space and would like to receive products from STIGA's innovative, eco-friendly garden product range...for free, then simply register on the wecare.stigauk.com website.

The STIGA judging panel will assess your application along with your social engagement tokens. You will be notified if you are successful, stating the free products that will be donated to your community group.

At STIGA, everything we create takes inspiration from nature and brings engineering innovation to the world of gardening. Our story began 90 years ago and to celebrate this milestone we are supporting 90 community garden groups with products from our innovative, eco-friendly garden product range that will help their green spaces to transform and sustain for generations to come.

We care, that you care.