The winners of the English Hair & Beauty Awards 2024: Chapter 3 have been announced

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For twelve years these prestigious awards have celebrated the stylists and salons from across England that represent excellence in the hair and beauty industry.

These awards are separated into different chapter so as to highlight a wider pool of talent with chapter 3 recognising the very best from the South of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The success of these awards has led to creative oceanic launching Hair & Beauty Awards in Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, London, Toronto and New York, all of which have been successfully established over the years, increasing the brand’s international appeal and recognition.

Hair it is accepting their award

The winners were announced at black-tie ceremony that took place on Sunday 21st of April 2024 at The Mercure Bedford Centre Hotel.

A spokesperson for The English Hair and Beauty Awards 2024, said: “It has been an unforgettable night, filled with incredible food, entertainment, vibrant energy, and passionate conversations.

Winning an award in this prestigious competition is a significant achievement, as it acknowledges the talent and hard work of hair and beauty professionals and sets a benchmark for others to follow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winners of these awards represent the highest standards of quality and service in the English hair and beauty industry.” We want to congratulate all of our winners and highly commended on their accomplishments.”

The trophies.

The winners of the English Hair and Beauty Awards 2024 – Chapter 3 are:

Hair Salon of the Year (South East) Be Fabulous (Peacehaven)

Hair Salon of the Year (South West) Hair by Carla (Salisbury)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hair Salon of the Year (South) LK Hair & Beauty (Newbury)

Hair Salon of the Year (Overall Winner) LK Hair & Beauty (Newbury)

Beauty Salon of the Year (South East) Tranquil Soul Beauty Therapies (Maidstone)

Beauty Salon of the Year (South West) Purity Salon & Training Academy (Plymouth)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beauty Salon of the Year (South) Beauty Secrets (Newport Pagnell)

Beauty Salon of the Year (Overall Winner) Purity Salon & Training Academy (Plymouth)

Best Hair & Beauty Salon (South East) McQueen Hair & Beauty Salon (Tunbridge Wells)

Best Hair & Beauty Salon (South West) Thomas J William Hair & Beauty Design (Dorchester)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Hair & Beauty Salon (South) Abi’s Hair & Beauty Spa (Purley)

Best Hair & Beauty Salon (Overall Winner) Thomas J William Hair & Beauty Design (Dorchester)

Salon Team of the Year: The Beauty Shack (Dunstable) Highly Commended went to Salon Bijou (Westbury)

Beauty Team of the Year: The Lemon Tree Beauty Salon Ltd (Plymouth) Highly Commended went to Beauty Basement (Southend-on-Sea)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hair Team of the Year: Lashes n Locks (Carshalton) Highly Commended went to Be Fabulous (Peacehaven)

Local Salon of the Year: PURE Holistic Beauty (Southampton) Highly Commended went to JAS Hair Salon Group (Salisbury)

Salon Experience of the Year: JAM Hair (South Croydon) Highly Commended went to Butchers Salon East London (London)

Colour Salon of the Year: Hair it is (Milton Keynes) Highly Commended went to Hair & Make Up Bar_byindre (Reading)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make Up Salon of the Year: Blush Bude (Bude) Highly Commended went to Paintbox London (London)

Nail Salon of the Year: Nail Logical (Gosport) Highly Commended went to Emily’s Nails (Sidcup)

Hair Extensions Salon of the Year: The Hair Extension Cave (Salisbury) Highly Commended went to Rose Elle Hair (High Wycombe)

Aesthetics Clinic of the Year: Bellissima Beauty & Aesthetics Ltd (West Byfleet) Highly Commended went to NU: FACE Aesthetics (Verwood)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skin Clinic of the Year: Bude Skin Clinic & IE Aesthetics (Bude) Highly Commended went to The Skin Confidence Clinic Ltd (Coalpit Heath)

Outstanding Salon of the Year: Sacred Willow – Beauty Salon Weston Super Mare (Weston-super-Mare) Highly Commended went to Beyond Nails (London)

Spa of the Year: Vita Skin Spa (Salisbury) Highly Commended went to Laurabella The Barn (Newbury)

Tanning Salon of the Year: Tan King (Doncaster) Highly Commended went to Tan-XS (Grinstead)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Training Academy of the Year Sarah Crawford Advanced Aesthetics Clinic & Academy (London)

Highly Commended went to Creative Touch Group Limited (Littlehampton)

Lash Salon of the Year Be Lash Hair and Beauty Salon (Weston-super-Mare) Highly Commended went to Emma’s Eyes (Wendover)

Semi / Permanent Make Up Salon of the Year Permanent Makeup by Michelle Louise (Sidcup) Highly Commended went to Annette Power Semi Permanent Makeup (London)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make Up Artist of the Year Trish Rawlins – Makeup Artistry (Swindon) Highly Commended went to Jo Watts Makeup Artist (Bournemouth)

Beautician of the Year Anjalee (Anjalee Laser Beauty & Spa, Luton) Highly Commended went to Vicky Preston (Metamorphosis, Aylesford)

Massage Therapist of the Year Dani Rose Therapies (Taunton) Highly Commended went to Blackbrook Spa & Wellness (Tauton)

Colour Technician of the Year Amy (The Company Hairdressing, Horsham) Highly Commended went to Lau Hairdressing (Maidstone)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stylist of the Year James Boswell (James Boswell Hair Design, Banbury)

Highly Commended went to Kyran (Savannah’s Hair Mobile Hairdresser, Oxford)

Creative Stylist of the Year: Sarah Hodge (Sarah Hodge Hairdressing Group, Chard) Highly Commended went to Olga (Barnet & Boatrace, Poole)

Nail Technician of the Year: Charlotte Brighton (Charlotte’s Beauty, Gosport) Highly Commended went to Megan (Nails by Megan, Godalming)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Creative Nail Technician of the Year: Charlotte (Charlotte’s Beauty, Gosport) Highly Commended went to Kathy (Kathy’s Nails, Bristol)

Semi / Permanent Make Up Specialist of the Year: Permanent Makeup by Michelle Louise (Sidcup) Highly Commended went to Samantha Thomas Elite Permanent Make Up & Aesthetics (Rochester)

Lash Extensions Specialist of the Year: The Island Lash Co. (Healing Island) Highly Commended went to LS Lashes and Beauty (Ashford)

Bridal Makeup Specialist of the Year: South West Bridal Hair & Make-up (Bristol) Highly Commended went to Blushing Brides Hairstyling & Make up (Bournemouth)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridal Hair Specialist of the Year: Bridal Hair in Hampshire (Salisbury) Highly Commended went to Foreva Hair (Bournemouth)

Mobile Hairdresser of the Year: Hair Ever After • Mobile Hairdresser London (London) Highly Commended went to Saffron Hair (Barnstaple)