Think twice before calling 999 this August bank holiday weekend
Tracy Redman, assistant director of operations at SCAS, said: "Bank holiday weekends have always been busy for our 999 and NHS 111 services and we're expecting this one to be no different."
"With our emergency service under pressure we are asking people to make the right call and only dial 999 if you, or someone you're with, is suffering a very serious or life-threatening emergency that needs immediate help."
"Such emergencies can include someone who is not breathing or unconscious, severe chest pains or symptoms of stroke, serious bleeding, serious burns or severe injuries from a fall or road traffic collision."
Urgent treatment centres will be open across the south central region throughout the weekend and can help patients with small bone fractures or sprains, minor head injuries, stomach pains or vomiting, skin infections and rashes, as well as high temperatures.
You do not need an appointment; you can just walk-in to your local urgent treatment centre and they can usually assess and treat your minor injury or illness far quicker than would be the case if you went to a hospital A&E or called 999.
NHS 111 is available 24-7 online at 111.nhs.uk or by calling 111. It is the right choice for people who need urgent medical help when it is not an emergency. This might include getting advice and help for a variety of symptoms, injuries or urgent dental problems, as well as for help with an existing medical condition or mental health support.
Ahead of the three-day weekend, SCAS is also reminding people to collect any prescription medication and stock up on first aid supplies to treat minor illnesses and injuries at home, such as antihistamines, pain relief, plasters, upset stomach treatments and alcohol-free cleansing wipes.
Some pharmacies will be open across the region throughout the bank holiday weekend. Pharmacists are trained healthcare professionals and can offer advice on a range of illnesses, such as coughs, colds, sore throats, ear infections and aches and pains.
Other tips from SCAS to have a safe and enjoyable bank holiday weekend whilst ensuring you help keep our ambulance team free to help patients in life-threatening emergencies, include:
- If you're out on a bike or e-scooter, always wear a helmet
- If drinking alcohol, know your limits and drink plenty of water too
- Take extra care at the coast and around inland lakes and rivers
- When going out as a group, stick together and don't leave someone to get home alone
- Limit periods of exertion or exercise when the temperatures are high
- Look out for symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and know what to do to cool someone down
- Advise friends and family of any medical needs you may have if you are visiting them or they are visiting you
