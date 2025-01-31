Thousands of new trees and plants for Milton Keynes parks
Last week, The Parks Trust received this year’s mammoth delivery - which arrived in 12 separate loads – made up of over 100 different species ranging from small Lonicera Pileata (Honeysuckle) to young giant redwoods.
These new trees and shrubs will help develop Milton Keynes' landscape as part of the charity's long-term green space management, including trees that have been removed as part of tree thinning works.
The stock of new plants is temporarily stored in 10 trenches, measuring 50 metres in length! Look out for the team in the coming weeks and months, who will be busy planting in areas throughout the city including the Poplar Plantation between Willen Lake and the Ouzel Valley.
Direct Works Manager at The Parks Trust, Justin Hobday, says “this is my first delivery season since joining the Trust at the end of last year, and it’s been so exciting to see all these new plants arriving and ready to enhance the city’s landscapes. Such a great effort from a clearly dedicated team!”
Since The Parks Trust was established in 1992, the charity caring for MK’s parks have planted over 1 million trees and shrubs across the city. To find out more about how the charity maintains and develops over 6,000 acres of green space, visit theparkstrust.com/landscapemanagement