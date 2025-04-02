Tickford Abbey spreads kindness in the community through care pack initiative

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents, families and staff at Tickford Abbey in Newport Pagnell have come together to make a real difference in the lives of those in need through a heartwarming community initiative.

The activities team at Tickford Abbey – a leading not-for-profit local care home – reached out to the families and friends of its residents, encouraging them to help put together ‘care packs’ to be distributed to people in need in the community. They contributed essential items such as toothpaste, deodorant, shower gel, soap, scarves, hats, gloves, and blankets. The response was overwhelming, with generous donations pouring in and around 20 packs assembled.

To add a personal touch to the initiative, residents of Tickford Abbey decorated the donation boxes, making each one unique and special. Once ready, the boxes were filled with the collected items, and each was completed with a heartfelt message on the front: "We hope that this package brings you comfort. With love from Tickford Abbey."

Residents had the opportunity to personally deliver the care packages to The Mead Centre, a local food bank, and Unity MK, a charity in central Milton Keynes that supports the homeless. Representing Tickford Abbey were residents Nigel, George G., and George L., alongside members of the activities team, ensuring that the donations reached those in need.

Tickford Abbey resident Rosemary decorating the donated care packs

Pat Laing, Home Manager at Tickford Abbey, shared her pride in the initiative. “This project has been a fantastic way for our residents to connect with the wider community while spreading kindness and generosity. It is a great example of our commitment at Tickford Abbey and across Greensleeves Care to help people feel good about care. Seeing the joy and fulfilment it has brought to everyone involved is truly heartwarming.”

Part of Greensleeves Care and set in a beautiful historic building on Priory Street, Tickford Abbey provides exceptional residential and dementia care. The home is well known locally for its high-quality, not-for-profit approach to care, including its Home for Life funding assurance that means no resident is asked to leave in the event their funds run out while in care.

The care pack initiative was inspired by Greensleeves Care’s Warmth in Care campaign, and residents and staff alike have cherished the opportunity to make a meaningful impact, proving that small acts of kindness can go a long way in bringing comfort to those in need.

For more information about Tickford Abbey or to arrange a visit https://www.greensleeves.org.uk/care-homes/tickford-abbey-newport-pagnell-milton-keynes/