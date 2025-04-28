TikTok helps local dad raise over £20,000 for Willen Hospice at London Marathon

Darren Ryan presented with a handmade cake donated by Evie Bakes

Milton Keynes-based Darren Ryan has smashed his original fundraising target for Willen Hospice, raising over £20,000 after completing the 2025 London Marathon on 27 April. What began as a personal challenge to raise £2,500 quickly became something extraordinary. Darren, 56, was stunned to see his initial fundraising total soar from £620 to more than £10,000 in just 24 hours – thanks to the viral power of TikTok.

Darren and his son Callum, 24, both took on their first-ever marathon to support Willen Hospice, training together since last summer. Combining his creativity and passion, Darren designed a custom t-shirt featuring a QR code linking directly to his fundraising page, wearing it on training runs around his village.

The breakthrough moment came when Darren’s other son, Olly, posted a video on TikTok showing Darren out training. The heartwarming video quickly captured attention, gaining almost three million views. Donations and messages of support flooded in from across the world — including from Australia, Germany, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Ireland, and across the UK.

Over 2,300 people contributed, many leaving touching messages — from palliative care nurses to well-wishers living along the London Marathon route — all rallying behind the "TikTok dad."

Darren Ryan presenting a cheque for £20,300 to Willen Hospice

Reflecting on his achievement, Darren said:

"I didn't just run the marathon for Willen Hospice, I also ran for everyone who donated too, and that thought got me through the 26.2 miles."

The funds raised will make a meaningful difference for Willen Hospice, which faces significant funding challenges. Only 13.8% of the Hospice’s annual running costs are covered by ongoing NHS funding, making it one of the most poorly funded hospices in the UK. The charity relies on the generosity of local supporters like Darren and Callum to raise around £8.7 million every year, ensuring their specialist teams can continue to provide vital care completely free of charge to the community.

You can still donate to Darren’s marathon fundraiser here:

To find out more about Willen Hospice, visit: