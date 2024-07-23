Toolstation Milton Keynes offers free breakfasts, products and discounts to trades

On Thursday, 24th July, Toolstation Milton Keynes will host a supplier day with market leading trade brands including DeWalt, Checkatrade, Dulux, Milwaukee, Google, Einhell and more as part of the retailer’s ongoing supplier roadshow.

The roadshow aims to help tradespeople across the UK learn more about new and upcoming products within the market, receive live demonstrations and trial the products themselves, and obtain top tips and advice from supplier experts who will be on hand to answer any questions attendees may have. Toolstation will be hosting suppliers at 52 different stores across the UK throughout summer, including Milton Keynes on Thursday.

In addition to the live demonstrations and advice, participating brands will also be giving away free products, offering goodie bags and running competitions. On the day customers can also enjoy a 10% discount on any in-store purchase over £75. The retailer has teamed up with Fix Radio to help host the roadshow, who will be in attendance for every event including Milton Keynes, during which they will be handing out FREE breakfast to attendees as well as running a series of giveaways, competitions and games for tradespeople to try out. Toolstation Milton Keynes will also be hosting a raffle on the day of the event, allowing tradespeople the chance to win a C-TEC bundle worth over £150. All raffle ticket purchases will be donated to Toolstation’s charity partner Macmillan Cancer Support, of which the retailer raised over £700,000 for in 2023. Geoff Cook, Store Development Manager at Toolstation said: “The support of our suppliers to put on these events will be a fantastic opportunity for tradespeople and our colleagues to learn more about product ranges, learn more about how to do jobs and learn important skills. "We can’t wait to welcome the local community to visit our stores and experience expert advice for themselves.” Customers can head down on the day to Toolstation, 25 Stacey Bushes Trading Estate, Erica Rd, Milton Keynes MK12 6HS.