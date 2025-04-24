Training to help health professionals diagnose PSP & CBD

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The UK charity, PSPA, is hosting a free online training session to help healthcare professionals diagnose neurological conditions: Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) and Corticobasal Degeneration (CBD).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The one and a half hours ‘Masterclass’ Diagnosing PSP & CBD will take place via Zoom on Wednesday 25 June at 6pm.

Dr Boyd Ghosh, a Consultant Neurologist at the Wessex Neurological Centre in Southampton, will be the lead speaker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the masterclass, attendees will get to learn more about the rare neuro-degenerative conditions which over time cause difficulties with speech, vision, mobility and cognition, and affect around 10,000 people in the UK.

PSP diagnosis

Approximately, 60% of people living with PSP & CBD are misdiagnosed initially, with an accurate diagnosis often taking up to three years. The masterclass focusing on diagnosing the conditions aims to enhance understanding and awareness of key symptoms, to help healthcare professionals spot them earlier.

Key learning objectives from the training include:

How to identify the early clinical features of PSP & CBD, including both motor and non-motor symptoms.

Differentiating PSP & CBD from other neurodegenerative disorders, particularly Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and other atypical parkinsonian syndromes.

Recognising the value of a multidisciplinary team approach, to aid earlier suspected diagnosis of PSP & CBD.

Carol Amirghiasvand, PSPA’s Director of Services Development and Improvement, said: “Diagnosis can be a real gateway to understanding, support and care. Without it, families can live years of uncertainty and confusion, and unable to apply for key funding and support.

PSP consultation

“This year, as part of our ongoing educational program for healthcare professionals, we are delivering quarterly masterclasses, to help improve peoples’ diagnosis experience, and enable them to access appropriate care and support sooner. This masterclass is for any professional who wants to learn more about the conditions, including GPs, trainee GPs, Parkinson’s nurses, and allied health professionals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Health professionals can book their free place on the masterclass at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/2025-pspa-masterclass-diagnosing-psp-cbd-tickets-1320908606199?aff=oddtdtcreator

Recordings of previous masterclasses can be watched at www.pspassociation.org.uk/information-and-support/for-professionals/master-classes/