Trekkers will pass through Milton Keynes during their three-day 147 mile hike

The Towpath trek begins on the 5th June 2024 where the four Trekkers will put themselves to the test, helping to raise money for some fantastic causes.

The Grand Union Canal is 147 miles long. We are starting in London, Paddington and finishing in Birmingham Gas Street Basin. 3 days, at least 16 hours walking. Some food breaks and some rest but not for long as we stomp on towards our goal raising money for: Dementia UK, Cancer Research UK, MacMillan Cancer Support, British Heart Foundation, and the National Autistic Society.

The aim of this challenge is to test ourselves mentally and physically. Something which isn't going to be easy to complete.

Is it going to be hard? Yes!

Is it going to be uncomfortable? Yes!

Is it going to be painful? Yes!

Although, what we are going to put ourselves through is nothing to what the people that are supported by our chosen charities experience on a daily basis.

Each chosen charity has an emotional connection with each one of us and I'm sure everyone else reading this has had some dealing with one of these charities personally, or knows of a family member or friend who has been helped by one of these charities.

If collectively we can help support these amazing charities carry out there valuable work, support, advice and research, it would be very much appreciated.

Our fundraising page is: https://www.sponsorme.co.uk/richardgoulding/the-grand-union-canal-147-miles-in-3-days.aspx.