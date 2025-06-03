Two women take different routes to finding jobs they love in the construction industry

Two women working on housing developments in Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire would love to see more women coming into the construction industry – and their stories show there is more than one path to getting there.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jess Hunter is an assistant site manager and Madison Ansell a trainee assistant site manager for Bellway’s Northern Home Counties division, based in Milton Keynes – but they each entered the industry through different routes.

Madison, 24 – who lives in Milton Keynes and works at Whitehouse Park in the city for Bellway’s Ashberry Homes brand – worked in construction-related jobs before starting her apprenticeship with Bellway. She is currently studying for an NVQ Level 4 in Construction Site Supervision on a course run by the National House Building Council (NHBC).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jess, 27, from Hitchin, in Hertfordshire, works at Bellway’s Linmere Gateway development in Houghton Regis. She gained a master’s degree in construction project management before joining Bellway’s graduate scheme.

Madison Ansell is partway through an apprenticeship as a trainee assistant site manager with Bellway.

Madison said: “I would 100 per cent encourage it. It would be nice to see more women coming into the industry and into the trades.”

Madison began her working life in an admin role at a landscaping firm and later was an area manager for a tool and machinery hire company. She then applied for a vacancy as a construction secretary at Bellway, but her experience prompted them to ask if she would consider other roles in the industry and she was offered the position of trainee assistant site manager instead.

Madison began working at Whitehouse Park last April and started her apprenticeship in October. She works on site four days a week with one day a week dedicated to her studies online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Madison is the only woman working on the construction of homes at the development. She admits to being a little daunted before she took up the role, but now she knows she really needn’t have been.

Assistant site manager Jess Hunter joined Bellway’s graduate scheme after completing a master’s degree in construction project management, having originally gained a history degree at university.

“The guys don’t think of me any differently,” she said. “They are all very respectful and kind and talk to me as they would to any other assistant site manager.

“I really do enjoy speaking to all the trades because you learn so much from them. This is a role where you are constantly learning, and I like that. You don’t get complacent because there are always new standards coming out. Your mind is constantly working and having to think, and I love that about the job. It’s a different day every day.”

Jess decided to enter the construction industry while at Loughborough University studying for a history degree. She had friends who were studying civil engineering at Loughborough and as she heard more about construction, she began to consider it as a career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After finishing her degree in 2018, Jess began a master’s in construction project management which she completed in the following year – and then she successfully applied to Bellway for a place on its two-year graduate scheme, starting in January 2020. Jess specialised in construction, but the scheme also gave her the chance to get some experience in all the other departments that make up the business.

Jess Hunter and Madison Ansell have followed different routes into the construction industry and both now work for Bellway Northern Home Counties.

Linmere Gateway is the second development where she has been an assistant site manager.

Jess agrees with Madison that it would be good to see more women in the industry. “One of the biggest challenges is the fact there aren’t many women in the industry now. So, if you want to chat to someone in the same position as you, you have to figure out how you do that,” she said.

At Bellway Northern Home Counties, ‘connection days’ were arranged to give female construction workers in the division the opportunity to get together and share their experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Jess’ five years since starting with Bellway she has grown in confidence as she has learned all aspects of the role. Now she is in no doubt that she is in the right place and wants to make the next step up to managing her own site.

She said: “It’s a really interesting job, it’s so varied and you’re never bored. One of the things I like is that you’re working on a project for a couple of years, and you see it develop literally as houses go up and customers move in. It starts from nothing and now it’s a community. It’s satisfying because you see the work you have done.”

For information on Bellway’s apprenticeship and graduate programmes, visit https://www.bellwaycareers.co.uk/.