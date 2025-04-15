Ultravegas and The Brothers Supper unite for not-for-profit ‘Donate2Dance’ event in aid of Willen Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After a meaningful pause from live events, Ultravegas is returning – with something truly special. Teaming up with The Brothers Supper’s Shane & Aaron Clarke, Marc, the founder of Ultravegas, presents Donate2Dance: a unique, not-for-profit food and music event raising vital funds for Willen Hospice.

Taking place on Sunday 25th May in the pub and gardens of The Shoulder of Mutton in Calverton,Ultravegas and The Brothers Supper: Donate2Dance is a heartfelt day of community, music and food – created not for profit, but with purpose.

Entry is strictly ticket-only, and tickets are limited – anyone wishing to attend must register in advance via ultravegas.co.uk. Please don’t turn up without a ticket, as you will not be admitted.

“We’ve lost some incredibly close friends and DJs from the Ultravegas family in recent years,” says Marc D Carter.“I knew I couldn’t do another event unless it truly came from the heart. This one is about love, gratitude and giving something back – especially to Willen, who’ve supported so many of us.”

The event will feature over 50 DJs across 3 stages, playing a genre-spanning mix of music including: 70s & 80s Funk, Soul & Disco to House, Afrobeat, Balearic, Techno, Hip-Hop, Rare Groove and more – making it a truly inclusive event for all ages and tastes.

All profits from the day will go to Willen Hospice. The entire event is being run on a not-for-profit basis, with staging, sound and infrastructure provided at cost by generous suppliers and covered by sponsorship. Any surplus sponsorship will be donated to Willen in full, and profits from food and drink will go directly to the hospice.

“We’ve worked closely with Milton Keynes Council, the police and the Safety Advisory Group to ensure this is a safe, professionally managed and fully licensed event,” adds Marc.

The concept was sparked by a conversation between Marc, Shane & Aaron, co-founders of The Brothers Supper, who are curating the food and drink offering on the day at their pub, The Shoulder of Mutton: “We talked about creating something that blended what we both love – food, music and community – but with giving back at the core,” said Shane.

“Donate2Dance is about exactly that: celebrating life while supporting others. We hope it’s the start of something that grows.”

Nikki Poole from Willen Hospice added: “We’re incredibly grateful to Marc, Shane, Aaron, and the whole Donate2Dance team. Events like this make a huge difference to the hospice and the families we support across Milton Keynes.”

If you’d like to support the event through sponsorship or donation, please contact [email protected]

For those unable to attend, the full event will be recorded and broadcast onthe Ultravegas Radio Show on air every Friday from 8pm to midnight on Lyme Bay Radio available on Mixcloud

The organisers would also like to extend their thanks to the villagers of Calverton, whose warmth and support have helped make this special day possible in the heart of their community – along with the generous sponsors: APCO, Auto Classica, AutoClass, Beatfit, Beds & Bucks Fork & Truck, Belmont Guard & Security Services, Blue Cheese Digital, Clark Electrical, Concept Events, French Affaire, Global Brand Partners, KLF Construction, Kobe Steakhouse, Sayer Haworth & VERO