Unique Christmas products created by Buckinghamshire-based disabled artist

The Mouth and Foot Painting Artists are offering an extraordinary range of high-quality Christmas gifts that combine artistry with stories of inspiration, creativity and talent.

From beautifully illustrated jigsaw puzzles to elegant wrapping paper, cards, and calendars, every purchase goes towards supporting the artists who create them - talented individuals who paint without the use of their hands, using their mouths or feet.

This year, we have Buckinghamshire artist Keith Jansz whose beautiful artwork has been featured in the September page of the 2025 Calendar and Pocket Calendar.

New Christmas Collection 2024: Purchases with Meaning

From left to right: wrapping paper set, illustrated gift tag, Christmas cards and 2025 calendar.

The Mouth and Foot Painting Artists (MFPA) 2024 Christmas collection is now available for purchase and features a wide variety of beautifully painted items perfect for gifts or personal use. Highlights include:

Celebrate the holiday season with designs by UK artists. Rob Trent’s loveable ‘Where’s the Party?’ and Bazza West’s ‘Lighting Up Christmas’ are just a few of the fantastic options available. Prices start from 60p per card. Link to purchase:

Get cozy with puzzles like Jacky Archer’s idyllic ‘Country Cottage’ and Rob Trent’s festive ‘Winter Song.’ Some puzzles are 1,000 pieces, priced at £13 each, with a special offer of 2 puzzles for £20. Link to purchase:

Add a beautiful touch to your gifts with David Cawthorne’s festive ‘Ponsettia’ wrapping paper. Each pack includes 12 sheets of six designs, with matching tags, priced at £12. Link to purchase:

Keith Jansz, 2025 Calendar, 2025 Pocket Calendar

Enjoy stunning artwork throughout the year with a wall/desk calendar featuring illustrations by UK artists David Read (January), Keith Jansz (September), Ian Parker (October), and more. The calendar is available for £9.50. Link to purchase:

Perfect stocking fillers, with beautiful covers priced at £2,50 and £9 respectively. Link to purchase:

A Truly Special Gift

Formed in 1957, the MFPA is part of a global, self-help association of artists that enables nearly 800 artists from more than 80 countries worldwide to make a sustainable living through their art. In the UK alone, the MFPA supports 27 remarkable artists.

Unlike a charity, the MFPA is run by the artists themselves, allowing them to maintain their independence and continue producing stunning artworks that are transformed into wonderful gifts.

When you choose MFPA products, you are not just giving a gift; you are supporting artists who have overcome adversity to pursue their passion for creativity. Every purchase helps these artists maintain their independence and continue working.

With such a diverse range of products, there’s something for everyone this Christmas. Whether you’re looking for something special for loved ones or adding a unique touch to your own celebrations, the MFPA’s 2024 Christmas collection offers gifts that truly give back.

MFPA’s Christmas range is available now at MFPA Christmas Shop. Don’t miss out on these stunning products with meaning.