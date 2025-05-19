University and local Chambers of Commerce announce long-term partnership

The University of Bedfordshire has officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOUs) with three leading regional business organisations, marking the start of a strategic partnership aimed at supporting students, driving economic growth, and fostering meaningful industry collaboration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three Chambers — Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce, Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce, and Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce — represent thousands of businesses across the region and are vital champions of innovation, enterprise, and community development.

This wide-ranging partnership reflects a shared commitment to collaboration, innovation, and socially inclusive growth. It will not only create real-world experiences for students but also support local business needs through tailored engagement, academic-led consultancy, and joint initiatives delivered via the University’s faculties and Schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Businesses will gain access to bespoke research opportunities, specialist expertise, and strategic support that aligns with key regional priorities.

Professor Andrew Church (left) and representatives from the Chambers

The agreement also provides access to new pathways for professional development, including Masters by Research programmes available to both Chamber member businesses and University students.

Professor Andrew Church, Pro-Vice Chancellor ( Research and Innovation) at the University of Bedfordshire, said: “This partnership with our three local Chambers of Commerce represents a shared investment in the region’s future. It moves beyond short-term collaboration to a sustained, strategic commitment to skills development, research, and economic impact. Together, we’re helping prepare students for the world of work while supporting businesses with the knowledge, insight, and innovation they need to thrive.”

As part of the University’s Career Powered Education model, this partnership ensures that students benefit from industry-informed teaching, guest lectures, internships, and employability pathways — while Chamber partners have the opportunity to influence the curriculum through Industry Panel involvement, joint projects, and talent development initiatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Justin Richardson, CEO of Bedfordshire Chambers of Commerce, said: “Our long-standing collaboration with the University of Bedfordshire has grown into a true strategic partnership. We’re delighted to work together in such an integrated way — connecting students with employers, supporting business innovation, and making a real difference to our local economy. This is a partnership built on shared values, and one that looks to the future.”

Sunny Singh, Group Commercial Director at Northamptonshire & Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce, added: “We’re incredibly proud to formalise this partnership with the University of Bedfordshire. Our shared ambition is to drive innovation, skills, and social inclusion across the region. By working together, we can help ensure that students are career-ready, employers are future-focused, and our communities are stronger as a result.”

To find out more about the business support available through this programme via the University’s Research & Innovation Service, click here.