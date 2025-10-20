Unveiling of plaque to celebrate MKDC

MKDC Plaque in Fred Roche Gardens

The Fred Roche Foundation has commissioned a commemorative plaque to recognise the work that the Milton Keynes Development Corporation achieved to create the amazing city we are proud to call our home.

An unveiling of the plaque will take place in the Fred Roche Gardens off Midsummer Boulevard at 12.00 on Thursday 23rd October.

The plaque designed by local designer and artist Justin Tunley shows the image of the original MKDC Boundary using the symbolic axehead logo at the centre and the words to acknowledge the work of the talented people who created and started to build the amazing City we are proud to call home.

The Plaque will be unveiled by Frank Henshaw the last General Manager of MKDC and Lee Shostak who was Chief Planner in the early days of MKDC. Guests include the Deputy Mayor, local MP’s, Council Members and many of the people who worked for and with MKDC 1967-1992.