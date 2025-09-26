Vertigo VR, the virtual reality and entertainment centre located on 12th Street, Milton Keynes, has a new chapter.

The venue has been acquired by a partnership led by Mo Abdul, Ranjeet Goraya, Ali Khan and former owner Alex Lurie, who are committed to investing significantly in the facility, upgrading the guest experience – starting 2026 - and positioning Vertigo VR as one of the top leisure destinations in Milton Keynes.

Having first opened as a pioneer of virtual reality entertainment in the city, Vertigo VR has become known for its immersive attractions including the VR Arena, VR Sphere, VR Escape Games, 5D Cinema and VR Ride.

Now under new leadership, the venue is set to undergo a significant transformation. The owners have pledged to modernise facilities, upgrade equipment and create a more vibrant environment that will appeal to both loyal fans and first-time visitors. Plans are already in motion to refresh the interiors, enhance the food and drink offering, and reintroduce Vertigo VR as a go-to destination for fun, adventure and shared experiences.

To celebrate the relaunch, Vertigo VR is offering up to 50% off selected experiences and packages for a limited time, giving visitors the perfect opportunity to rediscover the venue.

A spokesperson for Vertigo VR said: “We are thrilled to take on the responsibility of revitalising Vertigo VR. Our vision is to deliver a next-level entertainment destination — one where people of all ages come for fun, for wonder, and for immersive memories. We will invest in the venue, the technology, and the team to bring back the sparkle — and then some. We invite Milton Keynes and beyond to rediscover Vertigo VR.”

With the backing of the new ownership team, Vertigo VR looks set not only to return to its former glory but to exceed it, cementing its place as one of Milton Keynes’ most exciting leisure venues.

About Vertigo VR & the New Chapter

