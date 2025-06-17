The Parks Trust's Operations Team complete installation of Barn Owl box

The Parks Trust have installed several new Barn Owl boxes to support the local owl population.

As natural owl nesting sites such as hollow trees and old buildings are rare in Milton Keynes, alternatives are more important than ever. The boxes help Barn Owls by providing a safe, dry, and secure environment to raise their young, and offering essential protection from predators and the elements.

One of The Parks Trust’s practical volunteers has used their woodwork skills to make 4 new owl boxes, which have been installed by the Trust’s operations team on suitable trees in carefully selected locations in the parks.

Carla Boswell, a Biodiversity Officer at The Parks Trust says “By monitoring these nesting sites to understand breeding success, we can make informed decisions to protect and enhance the spaces these birds rely on. From leaving long rough grass and wide field margins to provide suitable habitat for field voles (and other small mammals) as a critical food source and hunting habitat for the local population to thrive. It's a privilege to contribute to the conservation of Barn Owls, and our work ensures that these beautiful birds remain a part of our landscape for generations to come.”

Ranger holds owlets during latest population survey

Each year, various wildlife surveys record and monitor species found in the city’s green spaces, from grasslands and trees to butterflies, birds and bees. Licenced specialist at the Barn Owl Conservation, Paddy Jackson, recorded 8 owlets in last year’s survey for The Parks Trust who hope to see the population grow in future surveys.

To find out more about local wildlife, visit theparkstrust.com/biodiversity