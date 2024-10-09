Volunteering – is good for your mental health

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

According to research, by the Journal of Happiness Studies, people become happier over time after they start volunteering – so why not apply to join the Electra boat team, as they have vacancies for volunteers.

Electra is the all-electric community boat, based on the Grand Union Canal, run by a dedicated team of volunteers from the Bedford & Milton Keynes Waterway Trust. Demand for cruises has increased substantially since the boat was launched, and so they are looking to recruit more volunteers, to add to their existing team of about 40.

Volunteer Chair, Denise Taylor, said “Electra volunteers work as one big team, to create and deliver a range of enjoyable cruises on the Grand Union Canal. Some people crew the boat, others work behind the scenes to get everything ready, and some people do a bit of both!”

Volunteer skipper, Simon Page, said “I really enjoy being on the canal, being outside, enabling people to experience Electra; particularly disabled and less able people. It is great working with such a lovely group of volunteers is brilliant.”

Volunteer skipper, Simon Page

Volunteer Cabin Host, Christine Straughan, agreed, “It is a wonderful way to spend a few hours surrounded by lovely people and beautiful scenery.”

There are currently shore-based volunteering vacancies in Customer Liaison, Social Media, Admin Assistant, Marketing, Outreach, Fundraising and Project Management. The shore-based roles can work from home, or the new Welcome Centre at Campbell Wharf.

Milton Keynes claims to have a higher number of volunteers per head of population than any other UK city, with 84,500 citizens regularly volunteering across the city.

Anyone interested in volunteering is invited to visit Electra’s website www.bmkwaterway.org/electra/volunteering/ or email Denise on [email protected] for further details.