Volunteers from Milton Keynes supported a Buckinghamshire Scouts event on Saturday

Milton Keynes volunteers support County event.

Beaver Scouts have a “whale of a time”.

Nearly 800 Beaver Scouts (boys and girls aged 6 to 8) from across the County had a marvellous “Beaveree” at PACCAR Scout campsite in Chalfont. The theme for the event was “Under the Sea”. Many colonies ran “aquatic” activities that everybody could try including hook a duck, water rockets and apple bobbing. With over 70 activities ranging from climbing to face painting, go karts to zorbing and lots more in between, the children were kept busy all of the time. The children were also treated to several BMX demonstrations.

Toby, aged 6, after being on the climbing wall said, “It’s been great fun. I’ve never been on a climbing wall before but it was really cool. I’ve also been caving today, and I’ve never done that before. It was a bit scary at first but I loved it. The bouncy castles have been a lot of fun.”

Circus skills are difficult

Esme, aged 7 said, “I enjoy being in Beavers as I love getting badges. My favourite one was Animal Friend. I had to feed our dog, take it out for walks with my dad and brush it regularly.” I also enjoyed getting my cyclist badge.” She added, “It was fun on the climbing wall. I have never been on a wall like this before.”

Volunteer, Charlie said, “I became a volunteer in April.” I’ve gained confidence when having to explain an activity or game to a large group of children. I’ve enjoyed planning and running some of the activities and seeing the children earning their money skills badge.”