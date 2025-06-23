Warmer days heralds the arrival of sensational summer menu

The taste of summer has arrived at Marco Pierre White’s Milton Keynes restaurant

A Milton Keynes restaurant has just launched a sensational summer menu that blends seasonal dishes perfect for the time of year.

Sitting alongside its range of renowned ‘grill’ dishes and sourdough pizzas, the new menu features all the hallmarks of one of the country’s greatest ever chefs!

Those now looking for an unrivalled dining experience in the area, will, according to the venue’s boss, be so spoilt for choice they’ll want to come back again and again, such is the range and quality of what’s on offer.

In addition, the new menu includes a price busting set-menu. Called the ‘1961’ it will allow diners the option to enjoy two courses for only £20.95 while those who choose three courses, will receive a complimentary glass of wine during the venue’s ‘golden wine hour’.

The new summer menu has been launched at Marco Pierre White’s New York Italian on Saxon Gate West and includes a selection of lighter dishes ideal for the time of year without compromising on the ever-popular range of dishes inspired from the Big Apple and Italy, which has made it one of the must go places for a meal.

Nuala Warr, food and beverage manager said: “We’re one of very few restaurants in the area to constantly bring out new seasonal menus and provides a point of difference for those looking to enjoy a meal out and this new summer edition is packed full of dishes perfect for the season.

“The set menu is also a great way to dine out without breaking the bank. Called the ‘1961’ it has been named after the birth year of the great Marco Pierre White.

“For starters dishes include Crispy black truffle and ricotta gnocchi, Carpaccio of heritage beetroot salad and Porcini arancini.

“The larger plates are just as tantalising and includes a Pomodoro strozzapreti pasta, Pollo alla Milanese, Carbonara tagliolini pasta and a Baked spinach and ricotta cannelloni.”

The new range of summer specials sit alongside the sizzling range of grill-based dishes including a Bistecca all Fiorentina T-Bone, Tenderloin fillet, Delmonico’s ribeye, New York strip sirloin and Grilled swordfish alla Siciliana.

Nuala added: “The new summer menu has been designed to complement the vibrant atmosphere in the restaurant, meaning our guests can feel inspired by the choice of food on offer and enjoy their dining experience at the same time.

For further information please visit www.mpwrestaurants.co.uk/our-brands/new-york-italian/milton-keynes