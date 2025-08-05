WD-40 Company announces official partnership with Men In Sheds Milton Keynes

WD-40 Company is proud to announce the launch of an official partnership with Men In Sheds, Milton Keynes; a local charity that champions community, connection, and the spirit of DIY.

Men In Sheds Milton Keynes provides a safe and welcoming space for people—particularly those who are older, retired, or otherwise isolated—to work on DIY projects, share skills, and support each other’s wellbeing. Their ethos perfectly complements WD-40’s long-standing mission of Repair Don’t Replace, making this partnership a natural and exciting fit.

“We’re proud to support a local charity like Men In Sheds, whose values so closely align with our own,” said Victoria Reece, Assistant Marketing Managerfrom WD-40. “This partnership is about more than DIY—it’s about building relationships, supporting our local community, and helping people stay connected through shared purpose and interest. Together, we’re creating something genuinely impactful that reflects what WD-40 stands for.”

As part of this long-term collaboration, funding from WD-40 will support Men In Sheds in finding a new, more accessible location with excellent public transport links—making it easier for members and visitors, many of whom are elderly or have limited mobility, to get involved.

The partnership will also serve as a platform for co-hosted Repair Events, social media collaborations, and authentic content creation in a genuine workshop setting. Men In Sheds' venue will be made available for WD-40 Company’s marketing activity, including photo and video shoots.

A representative from Men in Sheds MK said: “Men in Sheds MK are delighted that we are to be the recipients of a five-year sponsorship with WD40.Already having worked together at the repair event in Milton Keynes this summer we look forward to a growing and lasting relationship with this global company

“As our numbers continue to grow and our community efforts expand the sponsorship could not have come at a better time and will help us enormously as we continue searching for new premises for the end of 2027.”