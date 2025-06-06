When it comes to grand designs this period property in Milton Keynes takes some beating

It’s made made up of a five-bedroom detached farmhouse and 18th century barn conversion and separate one bedroom modern annexe.

And, as with the majority of premium housing in MK, it’s located off the main grid road system in a quiet designated conservation area in Church Lane, Loughton.

The charming property offers nearly 4,820 sq ft of accommodation over four floors, which is BIG - offering a mix of authentic features with modern living, following a rebuild and extension in 1998. So best of both worlds. And it makes for a lovely family home though you do need to dig deep as

it also has a big £1,750,000 price tag – but you get a lot for your money.

For starters the three reception rooms offer more period features than you can throw a stick at. Think exposed stonework with beamed ceilings and walls and oak flooring. And who wouldn’t feel at home in a 32ft kitchen/dining room with limestone tiles and cherry wood units and cosy underfloor heating.

The family room has a high ceiling which adds to the spacious feel plus exposed brickwork and beams and one of the three reception rooms, includes a log burner and a slate hearth with French doors leading out into the gorgeous gardens.

Upstairs are five bedrooms - four with bath/shower rooms with the annexe also offering an ensuite to the bedroom.

There are three distinct areas to the wraparound gardens. At the front, the garden has brick wall boundaries with gated access and a path to the front door. At the side there is a pathway to the annexe. There is also a terrace area accessed from the family room, with space for outdoor dining and entertaining, plus basement/storage area and garage.

The property is located adjacent to the Linear Park which runs from Lodge Lake to the Teardrop Lakes on to Furzton Lake which is approximately two miles away and Woburn Golf Club.

Further details are available from selling agent Michael Graham, Milton Keynes, call 01908 103694.

Talk about kerb appeal - the property picture postcard complete with an established wysteria framing the exterior

The double height family room has exposed brickwork and beams. One of the three reception rooms, includes a log burner and a slate hearth;

One of the three reception rooms includes a log burner and a slate hearth with French opening to the established gardens.