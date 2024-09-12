Whitehouse Community Council selects MK Act as chosen charity for 2024

Whitehouse Community Council has selected MK Act, the domestic abuse support charity in Milton Keynes, as its chosen charity for 2024. The decision reflects the council’s commitment to supporting vulnerable individuals and raising awareness around domestic abuse in the local community.

MK Act has been providing life-changing support to victims of domestic abuse for over 45 years, offering a range of services including crisis intervention, emergency shelter, counseling, and advocacy. As the chosen charity for 2024, MK Act will benefit from year-long fundraising efforts, community engagement initiatives, and awareness-raising activities spearheaded by Whitehouse Community Council.

Chair and Councillor of Whitehouse Community Council, Eileen Card, said, “We are delighted to partner with MK Act for the year ahead. Domestic abuse is a critical issue in Milton Keynes, and by choosing MK Act as our charity for 2024, we aim to raise awareness and much-needed funds to help support survivors and their families. We believe that, together, we can make a real difference in the lives of those affected by abuse.”

The partnership will kick off in September 2024 following the launch of The Hive, a new purpose-built community space in Whitehouse, with a series of community events planned throughout the year. These events will help support MK Act’s essential work, ensuring the charity can continue to provide safety, support, and hope to those escaping domestic abuse.

Sue Burke, CEO of MK Act, expressed her gratitude: “We are truly honoured to be selected as Whitehouse Community Council’s charity of the year for 2024. Their support will enable us to reach even more survivors and provide them with the help they need. We look forward to working together to raise awareness and tackle domestic abuse in Whitehouse and the Milton Keynes community.”

With the support of the Whitehouse Community Council, MK Act hopes to increase community engagement and continue offering vital services that help victims of domestic abuse rebuild their lives.