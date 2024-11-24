Who's a bright spark? Local artists and makers win new award

Visual Images Group, chaired by local creative Sam Burke, has won a brand new award for its contribution to the Buckinghamshire cultural scene: a Bucks Spark Award.

Buckinghamshire Culture held their prestigious awards event recently and Visual Images Group (the organisers of Bucks Art Weeks) were really excited to win an award for Outstanding Contribution to Culture in Bucks.

The organisation's Chair, Sam Burke, attended the ceremony and tells us: ‘It was extra special as the Bucks Culture award category was created by the judges especially for us at Visual Images Group. They wanted to acknowledge our significant and ongoing contribution to culture across Buckinghamshire, through our Bucks Art Weeks event.

'It was a privilege to accept the award on everyone’s behalf. Well done everyone!’

Sam accepted the Bucks Spark Award at the Buckinghamshire Culture event recently

Reacting to the news, a Visual Images Group spokesperson said: 'Thank you to Bucks Culture and thank you to all our members and supporters who make Bucks Art Weeks the fantastic event that it is. What an amazing surprise! The Spark Award recognised all that our members do to make Buckinghamshire a culturally rich place to live and work - we’re thrilled!

'It comes just as we start preparing for a big anniversary. Next year marks 40 years of Bucks Art Weeks, and we'd love everyone to help us celebrate this milestone. We’re already the biggest visual arts event in Bucks with thousands of visitors, but we'd love to be even bigger and better next year.'

If you'd like to take part next year, you can find out more or get in touch via www.bucksartweeks.org.uk.