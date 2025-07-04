Why electricians are the unsung heroes helping keep hospitals safe, by Milton Keynes director

As Storm Eowyn barrelled into the town of Larbert near Falkirk in Scotland earlier this year, no one knew what to expect.

A red danger to life warning had been issued, and locals battened down the hatches.

But at Lambert’s Forth Valley Royal Hospital, staff were about to face challenges that would stretch their professional ability to cope in a crisis.

“We were getting on with our shift and the lights went out,” one nurse told Sky News later. “That can happen, and the generators normally kick in right away but that day they didn't.

Bright sparks: C&B electricians at work in hospital

"It was pretty horrendous. It was quite scary. That is the first time in my career that that's ever happened. It can't happen again.”

Exceptional circumstances … but what the Forth Valley Royal Hospital drama does illustrate is that power CAN fail, and regular maintenance of electrical infrastructure and equipment is crucial in primary care. And it is skilled electricians who ensure constant vigilance, rapid response, and system resilience.

Steadfast power, stable care

Electrical infrastructure underpins every aspect of modern hospital function: life-support monitors, surgical lighting, diagnostic machines, heating, ventilation, IT systems, even lifts. A brief power interruption can halt surgeries, disrupt emergency care, delay medication delivery, and compromise patient safety.

Roll with it: Electrical infrastructure is crucial to hospital functions

Beyond installing generators and UPS units, electricians in hospitals perform routine testing, preventive maintenance, and emergency troubleshooting. They monitor voltage levels, replace aging cables, upgrade systems, and coordinate with stakeholders and engineers to keep mission critical power circuits live.

In complex institutions, where electrical failures may be triggered by storms, overloads, or ageing networks, electricians are the first - and last - line of defence. They ensure that even if primary power fails, backup systems engage seamlessly and safely.

Stability is non-negotiable

“Electrical systems are the lifeblood of hospitals,” says Ben Wilson, director of C&B Electrical Contractors Ltd, based in Linford Wood, Milton Keynes.

Ben Wilson, director of C&B Electrical Contractors

“Generators, UPS units, and wiring are just hardware. Without electricians who know the hospital systems, failures can occur.

“We do a lot of work with Milton Keynes University Hospital, and it has been crucial to build up a very close working relationship over time. As electricians, we really have to care about the hospital, the people inside and the building itself.

“Working with a hospital for an electrical contractor is all about building trust - it’s not just one more transaction.”

Join the Masquerade Gala Ball

C&B Electrical Contractors’ relationship with Milton Keynes University Hospital extends outside the area of work. Ben and his team sponsor charity events and engage closely with the hospital’s charity body.

“There is a masquerade gala ball coming up on 17 October that is raising funds for the charity, and we knew we had to become the main sponsor of this important event,” said Ben.

“The Milton Keynes Hospital Charity has raised millions of pounds over the years and are a crucial piece in the jigsaw to making a difference to the experience of patients, their families, and the staff who care for them.

“We are proud at C&B to be playing our part in helping maintain something so crucial to the lives of everyone in our community.”

Vanessa Holmes, charity lead for the hospital, said: “As a proud local business with strong community roots, C&B Electrical Contractors’ generous support will help our charity deliver an unforgettable evening, raising vital funds to enhance care for patients, families, and staff at Milton Keynes University Hospital.

“From improving patient spaces and funding specialist equipment to wellbeing projects and support for young people in crisis, the impact of our charity's fundraising is felt across the hospital. And this year’s masquerade-themed Gala Ball promises glamour, entertainment, and a powerful sense of purpose. Every pound raised will help provide compassionate, high-quality care for thousands of local people every year.”

Tickets and more info are available via the Milton Keynes Hospital Charity website https://www.mkhcharity.org.uk/masquerade-gala-ball-to-be.../