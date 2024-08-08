Willen Hospice announces 50% closing down sale at The Point

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shoppers can head to the Hospice's outlet at The Point to grab a bargain before the end of August.

Local charity Willen Hospice has announced it will be holding a mega sale at its shop at The Point throughout the whole of August, as it prepares to close the store.

The Willen Hospice shop at The Point opened in 2022 as a temporary retail opportunity for the charity. During this time, thanks to an amazing team, the shop has helped raise more than £500,000, alongside the other Hospice outlets based there.

Willen Select opened last year, and the charity’s online stores, eBay, Depop and Vestiaire Collective, were also housed in The Point, but are now being relocated to their donation centre in Kiln Farm.

The Point closing down sale - on throughout August.

The sale is on now and staff expect stock to move very quickly. Shoppers are encouraged to visit The Point store on Midsummer Boulevard to bag a bargain early. The sale will help to reduce stock levels, while also raising much-needed funds for the Hospice’s care and support services for local patients and their loved ones affected by life-limiting illness.

Leila Blaize-Smith, the Hospice’s Retail Commercial Manager, said, “We are very grateful to have had the opportunity to trade in a prime city centre location. The Point shop has given us so many opportunities, including transforming our space into a Gala Dinner venue for the evening and experimenting with a music shop, Off the Record, which was so successful that it was relocated to larger premises at Midsummer Place.

"Most importantly, the shop has helped us to raise vital funds for the Hospice so we can continue providing our specialist care free of charge for our local community, both at the Hospice and in patients’ own homes around the city.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank our incredible team of staff and volunteers at The Point store for their dedication and hard work over the years. This shop, and the significant amount of money it’s raised for the Hospice, wouldn’t have been possible without them.”

The closing down sale will last until the end of August.