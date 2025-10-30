Willen Hospice announces retail expansion to help secure the future of hospice care

Willen Hospice is delighted to announce the opening of four new shops across Milton Keynes this autumn — a vital step in helping to sustain its care services for local people.

With a fresh, modern feel and packed with pre-loved fashion, homewares and stylish accessories, the new shops will not only offer a standout shopping experience but also play a critical role in funding expert, compassionate care for people living with a life-limiting illness.

Last year the cost of running the Hospice and its care services was £11 million, with ongoing NHS funding covering only 12.7% of that total. Income from the Hospice’s retail network is one of its most important and reliable sources of funding — directly supporting the continuation of completely free-of-charge care for patients and families across Milton Keynes and surrounding areas. Every new shop represents a long-term investment that will generate sustainable income to protect local hospice services for years to come.

The new shops will open in Brooklands, Oxley Park, Stacey Bushes and at a larger premises on the high street in Stony Stratford. The current shop in Stony Stratford will transform into a Christmas pop-up shop, perfect for picking up festive decorations, gifts and stocking fillers. And there’s not long to wait, the new shop in Stony Stratford will open on Friday, November 7 and the Christmas pop-up shop soon after!

If you can’t wait until then, follow the Hospice on social media for the latest news about openings and events.

Ian Palmer, Associate Director of Retail at Willen Hospice said, “We’re so proud to be opening four new shops this autumn. Our retail network is a vital lifeline that keeps our Hospice running. Whether you shop, donate or volunteer, you’re helping us continue to deliver high-quality, personalised care to people in our community at one of the most difficult times in their lives.”

Willen Hospice is also calling on the community to get involved by volunteering at these new locations. Volunteers will be involved in all aspects of retail, including serving customers, styling eye-catching window displays and sorting through treasures. Just a few hours a week can make a huge difference, and volunteers have the opportunity to meet new people, develop skills and be part of something truly meaningful. Those interested are asked to call 01908 306998 or head to the Willen Hospice website.

The opening of four new Willen Hospice shops is more than just an expansion — it's an opportunity for the Milton Keynes community to come together in support of local hospice care. Every item donated or sold, and every volunteer hour given, plays a part in something bigger.

By supporting Willen Hospice, the community is helping to ensure that the Hospice can continue to provide palliative and end-of-life care where and when it’s needed most.